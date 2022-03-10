WINCHESTER — A driver who police said admitted to taking methadone, suboxone and speeding before a fatal crash on Jan. 24 has been indicted for aggravated involuntary manslaughter.
James Peyton Poland, 64, of Clear Brook, was indicted by a Frederick Circuit Court grand jury on Thursday. Poland, who has been jailed since the crash that killed 55-year-old Mary Elizabeth Stutts of Inwood, West Virginia, is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County.
The head-on crash occurred around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Clear Brook. The victim was a wife and mother of four who worked as a cashier at a Martin’s grocery store in Winchester.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Trey M. Cram wrote in court documents that Poland was southbound in a 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup truck in the 3200 block of Martinsburg Pike near Stonewall Elementary School when he swerved into the northbound lane and collided with Stutts who was northbound in a 2020 Honda Civic. Poland estimated he was driving about 70 mph when he crashed. The airbag in the pickup showed Poland was driving 67 mph when he wrecked, according to Cram. The speed limit where the crash occurred is 45 mph.
Poland said he’d taken 95 milligrams of methadone earlier in the day, according to Cram. Methadone is a synthetic opioid prescribed to prevent heroin cravings. Side effects include dizziness and fatigue. Poland said he had also taken suboxone that day. Like methadone, suboxone is a synthetic opioid used by recovering drug users to block heroin cravings and its side effects include dizziness and drowsiness.
Cram said a glass smoking device and pieces of copper scouring pads were next to the pickup. And a spoon that appeared to have drug residue on it was found in the pickup compartment.
Poland’s driving record includes a 2014 conviction for eluding in which he led police on a chase at up to 120 mph on Interstate 81. Police said he could be seen throwing drugs from the vehicle window during the pursuit. Poland also has convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon. The gun charges are over a 2013 incident in which Poland shot himself in the leg during a suicide attempt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.