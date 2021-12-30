WINCHESTER — A driver who state police said pulled out in front of another vehicle at the intersection of Hunting Ridge Road and North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County was killed around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Constance M. Waters was westbound on Hunting Ridge in a 2003 Lincoln LS, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman. She pulled out from a stop sign and her sedan was broadsided on the driver's side by a 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup truck driven by Riley J. Clanton, who was northbound on North Frederick.
The collision knocked both vehicles into the left lane guard rail on North Frederick. Waters, 72, of the 100 block of Withers Mill in Huntly, died at the scene. Clanton, 21, of the 4400 block of Upland Drive in Alexandria, sustained minor injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The speed limit where the crash occurred is 55 mph, but Coffey said speed wasn't a factor. He was unsure where Waters was traveling from and headed to when the crash occurred.
The crash shut down the left lane of the two-lane stretch on the northbound side of North Frederick, slowing traffic to a crawl for about a quarter-mile before the crash scene. The lane reopened and traffic resumed flowing normally just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.