WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man will spend a year behind bars for participating in a street race that killed his sister.
Nicholas Isaiah Ehrhardt, who turns 23 on Friday, was scheduled for a two-day jury trial this week in Frederick County Circuit Court but instead pleaded no contest Friday morning to a felony charge of reckless driving that caused death during an illegal race. In exchange for Ehrhardt's plea, a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving was dropped by the Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Judge William W. Eldridge IV sentenced Ehrhardt to 10 years in prison but suspended all but one year. Ehrhardt, a resident of the 2200 block of Papermill Road who has been free on a $10,000 secured bond since the day he was arrested on Sept. 9, 2021, is scheduled to report to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center to begin his sentence on Jan. 9.
Eldridge also placed Ehrhardt on three years of supervised probation, which will begin upon his release from custody, and suspended his driver's license for three years.
According to court records, Ehrhardt and a second defendant in the case, Christopher Troy Colter, engaged in an illegal street race at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2021, in the eastbound lanes of Berryville Pike (Va. 7). Ehrhardt had two passengers in his 2016 Ford Focus hatchback, including his 17-year-old sister, Sarah Michelle Ehrhardt, while Colter was the only occupant of his 2016 Mercedes AMG.
During the race, Ehrhardt lost control of his car while traveling an estimated 117 mph, spun 180 degrees in the two-lane roadway and collided with a fence and metal pole in front of Oak Hill Grocery Store at 2807 Berryville Pike east of Winchester. The hatchback split apart, with the rear half coming to rest about 30 yards from the front half.
Sarah Ehrhardt, who was sitting in the car's back seat, died at the scene due to catastrophic injuries to her head and torso. Her brother and an unidentified front seat passenger did not sustain life-threatening injuries.
Colter, 27, of the 4300 block of Senseny Road in Berryville, pleaded no contest on April 8 to a felony charge of causing injury or death while racing. A charge for leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed as part of an agreement with the Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Following Colter's arrest on Sept. 13, 2021, he spent three days in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center before being released on a $10,000 secured bond. He may be heading back to jail following his sentencing hearing, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 13 but later pushed back to Jan. 6.
According to her obituary, Sarah Ehrhardt, whose nickname was "Sarah Bear," was a rising senior at Eukarya Christian Academy in Stephens City and a member of Winchester Church of God. She enjoyed reading, writing stories, snuggling with her dogs and laughing with friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.