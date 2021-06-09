WINCHESTER — A driver who led police on a pursuit on Interstate 81 into Stephens City that reached 100 mph will serve up to 17 months.
In a plea bargain in Frederick County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Jessie Lee Herald was sentenced by Judge William Warner Eldridge IV to 3½ years with with two years, three months suspended for the June 29 chase. State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of 10 months, a midpoint of 21 months and a maximum of a 23 months.
The chase began about 1 p.m. after Sgt. Brian C. Smith tried to stop the southbound Herald for driving with an expired registration tag that belonged on another vehicle. Herald exited the highway on exit 310 then reentered the highway and drove at up to 100 mph before taking exit 307 in Stephens City.
He ran a red light after exiting and drove down side streets before ditching the Chrysler SUV behind a garage on Marlboro Road and running. He was apprehended by state police in a field with the help of a police dog. Smith said in a criminal complaint that Herald told him he wanted to see his kids before turning himself in.
Herald, 34, of the 20000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg, pleaded no contest to eluding police, reckless driving, the third or subsequent offense of driving with a suspended license within 10 years, methamphetamine possession and the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within 10 years.
The latter two charges involved a traffic stop on Regency Lakes Drive by Berryville Pike (Va. 7) on May 9, 2020. He was sentenced to up to 20 days on the earlier charges. As part of the plea agreement, driving with a forfeited license, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving with expired registration, possession of false tags, failure to appear in court and marijuana possession charges were dismissed.
In 2014, after being convicted in a hit-and-run crash in which his 3-year-old son sustained minor injuries, Herald agreed to have a vasectomy as part of a plea agreement in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. The vasectomy was due to Herald fathering seven or eight children with six women.
While voluntary, critics said the agreement echoed Virginia’s dark history of forced sterilization as part of eugenics. Between the 1920s and 1970, some 8,000 people were sterilized after being deemed genetically inferior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.