A 2011 GMC Acadia lies upside down after crashing along Va. 37 at Winchester Medical Center about 3:45 p.m. Friday, about a half-mile north of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) in Frederick County. The driver, Gardner B. Bates, 75, of Stephens City, was seriously injured and taken to Winchester Medical Center, according to state police. The crash, which remains under investigation, occurred as Bates was traveling north. His vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a culvert before overturning, state police said. Bates was wearing his seat belt.
