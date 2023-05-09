WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools is trying to figure out the best way to deal with a worsening shortage of bus drivers.
Despite efforts to hire and retain an adequate number of school bus drivers to cover an average daily total of 165 weekday routes — 81 each morning, 84 each afternoon — the school system’s director of operations, Ed Smith, told the School Board at its work session Monday night that driver vacancies are increasing and applications from prospective employees are declining.
Currently, Smith said, the school system has 43 contracted drivers, three contracted substitute drivers and two substitute drivers who are called on when needed, resulting in a total of 48 available drivers.
“This year, those two substitute drivers have worked pretty much every single day,” he said.
When the new school year begins this fall, Smith said, only 37 of the current drivers are expected to return. That would leave the school system with 35 contracted drivers, two contracted substitutes and no as-needed substitutes.
“This puts us in a precarious situation,” Smith said. “We’re already short [of drivers] now. ... Fifty-three, 54 total is where we need to be.
“At this moment right now, we have zero bus driver applications. If I hired a dozen drivers today, I probably still wouldn’t have them ready in time for school to start” because it takes about four months to train and certify each new bus driver, Smith said.
Winchester Public Schools is currently seeking ways to avoid a potential transportation crisis. One measure already taking place is the implementation of routing software and a GPS system that Smith said should make the bus routes run more efficiently.
The new routing software, which he said is almost ready to launch, will do a better job determining optimal bus routes and allocating personnel when and where needed, while GPS will provide real-time updates on road conditions, bus locations and so on to keep schools and parents better informed of daily transportation issues.
Another suggestion to ease the worsening driver shortage, Smith said, is taking money that would be used to hire six new part-time drivers and instead making four of the existing drivers full-time employees.
“We have to finalize all the details because we have to run the numbers,” he told the School Board.
Half of the full-time drivers would work mornings through lunch, and the other half would work from lunch through the afternoons. In addition to covering standard routes, Smith said, the full-timers would be available for special events and field trips, taking some of the burden off the existing part-time staff.
“I can tell you our [current] drivers are getting burned out,” Smith said.
Another option would be expanding the school system’s current non-transport zones, which are parts of the city where buses don’t pick up students and, instead, children are required to walk or bicycle to school or catch a ride with a parent or friend.
“It’s going to be a culture shift and we want the community to understand that it’s not that we don’t want to pick up their kids; we simply don’t have the means,” Smith said. “But I can tell you, we are a very walkable city” in terms of infrastructure and pedestrian safety.
Since there currently aren’t enough drivers to cover all existing routes, and since it doesn’t appear likely there will be enough drivers anytime soon, Smith said that leaves the school system with the choice of making more kids walk to school or doubling or tripling the number of runs taken by buses. If the number of runs is increased, he said that could mean students get to school and/or come home late.
If the non-transport zones are expanded, Smith said, Winchester Public Schools would be obligated to follow state law that stipulates children ages 10 and under cannot walk more than one mile to or from school, and children ages 11-18 cannot walk more than one-and-a-half miles in either direction.
Transportation would still be offered to students in the non-transport zones who have medical or physical issues and are advised by a doctor to avoid walking, Smith said.
The School Board now has to decide whether to adopt any or all of Smith’s transportation improvement suggestions. It has not yet been determined when the board will vote on his recommendations, but Smith said he would like the remedies to be in place by the time the 2023-24 school year begins on Aug. 10.
“There are some folks who are not going to be happy with it,” he said.
Attending Monday night’s Winchester School Board work session at the Central Administrative Office on North Kent Street were Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Michael Birchenough, Elyus Wallace, Melissa Harris, Stuart Eiland and Carmen Crawford.
