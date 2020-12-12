CROSS JUNCTION — A Clear Brook woman is accused of pointing a pistol at two drivers.
Kendra Lynn Hodgson was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of brandishing a weapon and a single count of destruction of property. The charges are over an incident called in to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 9:10 a.m. Nov. 1.
One of the drivers said he was driving his Ford SUV on Wesley Chapel Lane near the intersection of Chapel Hill Road when he saw a woman in the roadway on Chapel Hill Road pointing a pistol at a car driver, according to Deputy Tyler A. Renner’s criminal complaint. The Ford driver said the woman then pointed the gun at him, approached his vehicle and repeatedly struck the hood with the gun.
“He stated the female then pointed the pistol in his driver’s side window which was down and the gun was just inches from his face,” Renner wrote. “He stated the female was rambling and he could not understand what she was saying other than ‘I’m the president of the United States.’ He stated the female then threw the gun in his vehicle and he drove off.”
Renner said he confiscated the loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol from the vehicle. He said he located Hodgson, who fit the description given by the Ford driver, on Wesley Chapel Lane. “The female stated she didn’t shoot anyone and had given the gun to a black man,” Renner wrote.
Hodgson, 51, of the 1100 block of Cedar Hill Road, is free on a $1,000 bond. She is due back in Frederick General District Court at 1 p.m. on March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.