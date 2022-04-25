WINCHESTER — The skies above Winchester will be buzzing during the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Grand Feature Parade thanks to a special drone demonstration in front of Handley High School.
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Fly In, scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, is intended to show how drones can be used for a wide range of purposes, from checking road conditions and giving police a bird’s-eye view during emergencies to delivering prescriptions and groceries to people who have mobility issues.
“Basically it’s a demonstration designed to capture the imagination of the public,” said John S. Eberhardt III of Winchester, who for the past year has been part of a local effort to show how drone aircraft can improve the daily lives of local residents and governments.
The ultimate goal of Saturday’s demonstration is to create a partnership between NASA and the Virginia state government that would lead to the implementation of a NASA-certified Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) grid map for the Winchester area. Creating the grid would help to ensure that low-altitude drones only fly in airspace where they will not interfere with airplanes, helicopters or landings and takeoffs at Winchester Regional Airport.
Eberhardt said NASA officials will be in Winchester Saturday to observe the drone demonstration and gauge the effectiveness of a temporary UTM grid map of downtown Winchester that was put in place especially for the Apple Blossom Festival.
The demonstration at Handley High School will feature professional-grade unmanned aircraft guided by experienced pilots who have been certified to fly over populated areas. The UTM grid of downtown Winchester will be incorporated into each pilot’s operational software so they will know where they can and cannot fly, and the Winchester Emergency Management Department will monitor flight activity for an extra measure of safety.
“This is a major event,” Eberhardt said about the Apple Blossom Festival, “so certain FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) safety rules kick in. A pilot can’t just show up and do whatever they want.”
As part of the demonstration, pilots stationed next to the Handley Bowl in front of Handley High School will showcase the full capabilities of unmanned aircraft. Members of a regional Academy of Model Aeronautics club will conduct flights using remote-control (RC) aircraft such as miniature planes and helicopters, drone pilots will shoot aerial video of the gathering and representatives from a company called DroneUp will offer drone delivery of food from Shaffer’s Barbecue.
“They’re going to deliver to a fixed location at the Handley Bowl,” Eberhardt said, noting that it would have been nice to offer barbecue delivery throughout the city, but “there’s a whole bunch of FAA stuff in order to do that and three months wasn’t enough lead time to work all that out.”
Public safety officials from the Virginia departments of Emergency Management and Aviation, George Mason University, the Winchester Composite Squadron of the Virginia wing of the Civil Air Patrol, the Harrisonburg and Spotsylvania County fire departments and more will also be at the Handley Bowl to show how drones can give police and firefighters an eye in the sky during emergencies such as fires, vehicle accidents and criminal pursuits.
Meanwhile, additional public safety officials from the participating organizations will be stationed throughout Old Town to head up what Eberhardt called an “event overwatch” of the Grand Feature Parade, using drones to ensure that all festival attendees are safe and secure.
“They’ll be looking for problems like, you know, two drunks getting into a fight or somebody with a medical problem,” Eberhardt said. “Anything to help keep [local] public safety aware so they can respond to any issues.”
Eberhardt said the public safety drones flying over the parade will not have any recording devices, so downtown residents and festival attendees should not be overly concerned about “Big Brother” spying on them from above. However, there will be other drones commissioned by the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival that will be shooting aerial photos and videos of the Grand Feature Parade.
The public is invited to watch Saturday afternoon’s drone demonstration at the Handley Bowl. Eberhardt said there will be several informational tables, and experts will be on hand to answer questions.
“There’s a lot going on,” Eberhardt said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
For more information about the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Fly In, visit virginiaipc.org/apple-blossom-fly-in. To learn more about this week’s 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, go to thebloom.com.
