David Gochenour typically begins feeding his cattle hay in late October or early November. This year, he started two weeks ago.
“The cows have eaten the pasture down,” said Gochenour, who has been raising cattle since 1994 and normally grows about 30 acres of hay in the Mauertown area of Shenandoah County.
“I will probably have to sell some cows to get through,” he said, referring to drought conditions this summer that have impacted grazing pastures and crops. “This is the earliest I have ever had to feed cattle in the years that I have been raising cattle.”
He added that the “hay fields just are not growing during these hot days.”
Although the area west of Woodstock received an inch of rain on Wednesday — the first rain in over four weeks there — it may be too little too late.
“It would probably help a little,” Gochenour said about more rainfall, “but I personally think that the damage is too far gone.”
He isn’t alone in his concerns.
Hot weather and low rainfall have put a strain on farmers in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the region is currently “abnormally dry.”
Pastures are brown. Corn and hay yields are down significantly. Farmers are worried about wells running dry.
On Tuesday, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution for the county to be declared an agriculture disaster area.
Bobby Clark, a Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent in Shenandoah County, drafted the resolution. He estimated that corn yields could be down by half. He added that first cuts of hay were about average, but that second cuttings were almost “nonexistent.”
Rebecca Sigler Mullins, who owns Mini Menagerie Petting Zoo in the Shenandoah Valley, said her family grows its own hay for the business. Last year it produced about 75 round bales.
“This past cutting, we got 13 with not another cutting in sight,” she said.
Clark said soybeans are likely to be similarly impacted.
“There are several fields out there where the weather happened just wrong on them,” he said. “They’re probably at a 90% loss on some fields.”
The lack of rainfall is also affecting peach and apple crops.
Kayla Richard Lawrence of Richard’s Fruit Market near Middletown said the drought conditions are resulting in smaller peaches.
“Absolutely the drought is impacting us. We need water to make things grow,” she said. “The drought is impacting us on the size of peaches, even though I’ve been saying that even though they’re small they’re mighty and the taste is still delicious.”
While Richard’s hasn’t necessarily lost any crops this summer, the weather has impacted how the business retails its peaches.
Many consumers want larger peaches because they’re better for canning and freezing.
“We don’t sell our really small peaches as No. 1s. We’ve lost a little retail because then you get more seconds (less than perfect fruit),” Lawrence said. “And if you don’t sell seconds because of the size then you can lose your product that way. We just recycle them to the cows, but that’s not income.”
She said the market’s “saving grace” this summer has been its irrigation system. But she noted that many farmers did not have irrigation systems in place.
“That’s more cost that’s going out versus coming in,” she said.
Clark recommends that farmers move their livestock off their main pasture and put them in a “sacrifice field” and feed them. That way they don’t overgraze the grass that remains. He also recommends that corn and soybean farmers work with crop insurance agents to deal with their losses.
According to weather.com, temperatures in the region are expected to be in the 90s today, with afternoon thunderstorms and scattered showers continuing throughout next week.
So far for the month of August, the Winchester area has received 0.18 inches of rain. The average for the month is 3.02 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.