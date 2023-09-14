The apple harvest is underway in Frederick County, but effects from the regional drought, a spring freeze and an "extremely down" market are among the factors that likely mean fewer apples will be picked this season.
In an unusual move, some growers are leaving parts of their orchards unpicked, saying the low prices being offered for processing apples don't cover the cost to harvest them this year.
Processing apples are used to make products such as sauces and juices.
Veteran orchardist Diane Kearns of DTS LLC says she will leave about 30% of her approximately 700 acres of apple trees in Frederick County unpicked — something she doesn't remember happening in her more than 40 years in the business.
Many economic factors are at play in the situation — some known and some unknown — "but it all adds up to not good for apple growers," said Kearns, who sells her apples for processing and also serves as president of the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association, which brings in laborers to help harvest the crop. "The swiftness caught people by surprise."
"The market is extremely down this year for processing fruit," she said.
Exactly why is cause for speculation among growers — the number of apple orchardists in Frederick County has dwindled to a dozen or so over the years — but it could have something to do with fruit processors having apples leftover from last year's full crop and another full crop on deck this season from some of the nation's top apple-producing states.
The local crop is expected to be medium-sized compared to last year's bumper crop, with climatic conditions playing a role. And this summer's severe lack of rainfall means apples will be smaller for the most part. Hot weather in August and early September has also affected the color on some varieties. "It's just not as sharp," said Cordell Watt of Timber Ridge Fruit Farm in Gore.
From a picking standpoint, smaller apples typically translate into more work for apple pickers, because it takes more apples and more time to fill up a bin. And that can increase costs for growers.
At the seasonal labor camp operated by the Frederick County Fruit Growers on Fairmont Avenue in Winchester, about 170 workers — most of them Jamaican, Haitian and Hispanic — will help harvest this year's apple crop, down about 60 from last year, says Joe Robinson, the group's executive secretary.
The drought and economic factors influenced the need for fewer workers.
"It's been so daggone dry," Robinson said. "The drought has severely affected things, especially south of town."
Kearns noted that some apple trees have died from the dry conditions.
As a result, the harvest may be shorter than normal.
Apple picking generally begins locally in August and wraps up in early November.
Frederick County has the most apples trees in Virginia, and Virginia ranks sixth in the nation in apple production, growing 5 million to 6 million bushels annually, according to the USDA and other online data.
Most local growers have been in the apple business for generations, so they know the ups and downs of it, and they know how to make the best of whatever situation they find themselves in.
"We'll muddle through this year's harvest, sit back, and in the early part of the winter look at the results and decide what to do next," Kearns said.
At Richard's Fruit Market on Middle Road, Eddie Richard says the quality and quantity of his apple crop this year is "excellent," but the size of the fruit "is not good."
He grows about 15 varieties. Most are sold at his family's farm market, with some sold for processing.
"Our struggle is figuring out how to move them at the value of what they look like," Richard said.
So, for the first time, he will offer pick-your-own apples to customers at a rate that makes it worth their while.
At Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market on Cedar Creek Grade, owner John Marker says his apples are "definitely on the smaller side, but we've still got some nice apples."
He grows about 30 varieties.
Although he is concerned about the health of some of his apple trees as a result of the drought, he was grateful for last weekend's rain.
"So things look a little brighter," he said.
For those looking to buy locally grown apples, Golden Delicious and Ida Red are among the varieties being picked right now. The Honeycrisp harvest is winding down. The popular Nittany will be picked in mid-October.
"A lot of people don't know that there are August apples, September apples and October apples," Richard said. "There's always something new coming in."
