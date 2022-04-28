WINCHESTER — After six years serving as the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition's executive director, Lauren Cummings announced she will leave the organization on May 27 for a new job.
As Winchester Police Department spokeswoman from 2012-15, Cummings often wondered about the lives of the people charged with low-level crimes whose pictures she posted on social media.
Many were addicted to drugs, mentally ill or a combination of both. When Cummings became the first executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition in 2016, she got a closer look at their lives.
Some of the people the coalition works with were people she'd gone to high school with while growing up in Clarke County. Others were the parents of children her two children played sports with. Cummings got a chance to try to help them change their lives through a series of coalition initiatives and programs that emphasized a compassionate approach to people who'd often lost everything.
"We've seen lives changed. We've seen lives saved and unfortunately, we've seen some lives lost. It's the nature of this beast. It's the nature of addiction," said Cummings, who the coalition announced this week will quit on May 27. "I care deeply about this population and for me it's always been about saving lives."
The coalition was formed in 2015 in response to the local effect of the national opioid epidemic. In the last decade, some 400 people have fatally overdosed in the approximately 240,000-person Lord Fairfax Health District which encompasses Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. Last year, 37 people died and there were 278 non-fatal overdoses, according to the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force.
As part of the war on drugs, harsh sentencing laws for drug crimes in the 1980s and 90s that disproportionately affected minorities led to a huge spike in imprisonment. With roughly 2 million people held in jails and prisons, the U.S. leads the world in prisoners despite having just 4% of the world's population.
But the opioid epidemic, which has largely involved white people, many of them middle class, has led to a greater recognition of the the need for more drug and mental health treatment and less incarceration. Cummings said there was "tremendous community support" for the coalition because of the devastating effects of addiction.
"People started seeing that it was impacting their neighbors and their children and their family members," she said. "The coalition came at the perfect time."
A major task of the nonprofit coalition, which has a staff of six, was creating and overseeing the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court established in 2016. Defendants plead guilty in exchange for joining the court and have their sentences suspended. But if terminated from the program, they often face lengthy incarceration.
The court, which includes a team of prosecutors, public defenders, probation officers and police, offers a carrot-and-stick approach that includes community service, individual and group therapy, and medication-assisted treatment. Clients have curfews, are regularly drug tested, and are sanctioned for relapses which frequently occur during recovery.
The court has served 89 clients with 37 graduates and 35 terminations. At least five graduates have been rearrested and one fatally overdosed, but the court's 13% recidivism rate is below the overall state average. Virginia's overall recidivism rate is 7% one year after drug court graduation, nearly 23% after two years and about 25% after three years, according to the 2020 annual report on state drug courts by the Virginia State Supreme Court.
Cummings said the court has made a huge difference, even with clients who were terminated. She recalled a recent visit to the coalition office by a man who was an early client who was terminated and jailed. He is now out of jail and employed, owns a home and is about to get married.
"It goes to show that even if someone is not successful in completing one of our programs, we're still planting a seed," Cummings said. "And many of these individuals are able to grow that seed and move in a positive direction even if they have a slip-up, even if they fall."
Another major coalition initiative was the Law Enforcement Overdose Intervention Program. In 2019, the program received a $1 million grant from the Aetna Foundation. The foundation is the charitable arm of CVS Health, the pharmaceutical retailer that last year reached a settlement with the state of Virginia over recklessly selling prescription pills.
The 15-month program, which began in October of 2019, offers counseling, treatment and job and housing assistance. It initially gave clients the choice of joining the program or going to jail for drug possession charges. But the program has progressed slowly partially due to Virginia's overdose immunity law that took effect last year and meant that overdose victims no longer faced the threat of being charged with drug possession. The program has served 33 clients with six graduates and has eight current clients.
The money for the program is part of $4 million in private and public grants the coalition has been awarded during Cummings' tenure. It includes money spent on the peer recovery specialist program. Peers are people in long-term recovery who are certified by the state to work with newly recovering drug abusers.
Other initiatives include the CATALIST program in that pays for medical assessments of youths between 12-18 who are at risk of becoming substance abusers, a program that provides training in how to use the overdose antidote naloxone, and a program providing drug testing kits to parents who suspect their children are using drugs.
Cummings has also overseen efforts to de-stigmatize addiction that have drawn thousands of people, including the annual Addicted to Hope rally, Run for Recovery 5K and the Wellness Walk.
Timothy S. Coyne, area public defender and coalition board president, said Cummings is "exceptionally talented" and her communication and promotion skills helped in raising awareness and money.
"She's very engaged and very hands-on," Coyne said. "Her concern shows through in everything she does."
The 39-year-old Cummings — a former local television anchor and reporter who will be taking a job as a communications strategist for Navy Federal Credit Union — said her position was not a 9 to 5 job. She said having clients relapse or die was heartbreaking, but the job has been rewarding.
"We've been able to help a lot of people through our programs and save a lot of lives," she said. "The number of times that someone has said to me, 'If not for this program I wouldn't be here.' I hear that all the time."
