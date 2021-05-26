WINCHESTER — The local drug court’s work helping drug users recover was saluted as part of a National Drug Court Month event Tuesday.
Speaker Erica Barnes, who graduated from the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court in February, said she endured domestic abuse as a child, began using drugs at 15 and continued using them until she was 37.
The mother of four lost custody of her children and was jailed 17 times before entering the court in November of 2018.
In exchange for pleading guilty, drug court defendants’ sentences are suspended, and they enter the court rather than jail. If terminated from the court, they often face lengthy prison sentences, which is an incentive to maintain sobriety.
Besides individual and group therapy and employment, financial and housing assistance, the approximately two-year program includes curfews, random drug tests, unscheduled visits by police who are part of the drug court team and restrictions on what people defendants can associate with. Violations, such as positive drug tests, can result in short returns to jail as punishment or terminations for repeat offenders.
Like many defendants, Barnes said she hated the highly restrictive aspects of the court when she was first sentenced to it. Barnes had one relapse and several phone curfew violations, but said she adjusted when she came to realize the discipline and structure was necessary. Since joining the court, Barnes, a 39-year-old food distribution warehouse worker and city resident, has regained custody of her children, has stable housing and has gotten her driver’s license back. She said the program makes defendants grow up.
“The lessons I’ve learned in drug court are endless,” said Barnes, who has been sober since January of 2019. “They never gave up on me. I am just eternally grateful.”
Like Barnes, speaker Jimeca Iyomere bottomed out before recovering. Growing up in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, about 35 miles outside Pittsburgh, Barnes said she experienced addiction, alcoholism and mental illness, which she attributed to trauma from sexual abuse as a child. The 39-year-old Martinsburg, West Virginia, resident has been sober since 2015 and has regained custody of her four children.
Iyomere became a peer recovery specialist, a state-certified mentor of people in drug recovery, and began working for Northwest Community Services in 2019. Northwest is an area drug and mental health treatment provider.
While she didn’t enter drug court, Iyomere credits court-ordered programs for helping her maintain sobriety. Last year, she became a forensic peer support specialist. It’s a state-certified job allowing her to work with offenders, including drug court defendants.
“I want every person I come into contact with to realize that they don’t have to be ashamed of their wrongs,” she said. “They can accept what’s happened, learn to move on from it and grow and create the light they want to see in their own lives.”
Rep. Jennifer Lynn Wexton, D-10th, said there is greater emphasis on treatment rather than punishment of drug offenders than when she was hired as a Loudoun County assistant commonwealth’s attorney in 2001. She became a defense attorney in 2005 and her work included serving from 2005-2015 as a guardian ad litem, a court-appointed attorney representing children in juvenile and domestic relations court. She said Loudoun County’s drug court — which closed due to budget cuts and then reopened — has helped get clients sober allowing them to regain custody of their children.
“I’ve seen the lives that it’s changed and the relationships that it’s rebuilt,” Wexton told the crowd of about 35 people at Timbrook Park. “Now that I’m in public office, I actually have an opportunity to find funding for these drug courts and keep them going. And not just because they save money, it’s because of the impact they have on so many people.”
An evaluation of Northwest released earlier this month found its nearly 42% graduation and 30% recidivism rates are comparable to state averages of 41% and 31%, respectively. Nonetheless, the team said they’re continuing efforts to reduce relapses and recidivism.
Barnes said in an interview after the ceremony that no amount of treatment will be successful if the user doesn’t want to change. She said most drug court defendants are sincere about wanting to maintain sobriety, but some are faking it. Barnes said the team should consider monitoring graduates when they leave the program to ensure sobriety.
“It’s a tough one,” she said. “I just keep reminding people: either you want this or you don’t.”
Lauren Cummings, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, which oversees the court, said its alumni program is expanding. The goal is to keep graduates involved in the program and to help maintain their sobriety.
“They have the experience of going through the drug court program so they have a lot that they can give back to clients that are currently in the program,” Cummings said after the ceremony. “The reality is it’s not a one-size-fits-all. There’s not one specific thing that’s going to work for everyone, but as much as we can possibly continue to engage them, we want to do that.”
