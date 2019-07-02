WINCHESTER — Julien Noah Boukaia's graduation from the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court on Monday illustrated the often bumpy road to recovery that defendants experience.
When Boukaia joined the alternative to incarceration program in April of 2017 after pleading guilty to heroin possession, he resented the intense scrutiny and carrot-and-stick approach that are part of the 18-month to two-year program. The 29-year-old father of three clashed with the drug court team and crumpled up certificates congratulating him on reaching 30- and 90-day sobriety milestones. And he spent a lot of time at the landfill doing community service after being sanctioned for program violations.
"I've lied to these people so much I can't believe I wasn't terminated," Boukaia told about 90 people in Frederick County Circuit Court. "I guess they just believed in me."
Boukaia and Wanda Lee Jenkins became the sixth and seventh graduates of the court, which formed in August of 2016 in response to the national heroin epidemic that has killed some 200 people in the area since 2012. The court, which has 33 defendants, has terminated 16 people from the program.
Defendants plead guilty to take part in the court and have a deferred disposition of their sentences. If they graduate, their charges are dismissed. If they're terminated from the program, they're incarcerated.
The drug court, one of some 3,000 nationwide, has a five-phase program. It involves counseling, curfews, drug treatment, group and individual therapy, plus random drug testing and unannounced searches.
Defendants are quizzed on multiple subjects including employment, health, housing and recovery in weekly sessions. They begin with Judge Alexander R. Iden asking, "What did you learn this week?"
Because of the stranglehold heroin has on the brain, addiction experts say relapse is part of recovery and court organizers expect most defendants will relapse at least once. Timothy Coyne, area public defender and co-founder of the local drug court, said in an interview that organizers would like to have had more graduations and less terminations, but progress has been demonstrated.
"It's succeeding week by week, day by day with some of these folks," Coyne said. "They're not quite to the point of graduation or commencement, but they're still doing well."
The failures and successes of the program were evident Monday. Several defendants were applauded for more than a year of sobriety, but two jailed defendants had termination hearings scheduled and then were returned to jail.
Two other defendants were sanctioned, including a man accused of buying steroids on the internet. Iden allowed him to delay a one-week punishment in jail — he was also returned from Phase IV to Phase I of the program — so he wouldn't lose the job he just started.
Another defendant went straight to jail for a week for missing curfew and lying about her whereabouts. Iden told her the punishment was more severe because she violated the trust that is the primary tenet of the program.
"We can't help anybody if they're not honest," he said. "It is critical to you."
Besides being honest with the drug court team, which includes police, probation officers and prosecutors, defendants must also be honest with themselves about sobriety.
"You can be sober if you pick up the tools this program gives you," Jenkins told the audience, which included friends and relatives of some of the defendants. "I don't believe in faking it until you make it. I believe in making it."
Jenkins, 45, was the child of an abusive father and spent a year in a homeless shelter with her mother as a child. She began drinking at 13 and eventually became addicted to cocaine, heroin and painkillers. Jenkins told the audience that drugs ruined her 20s and 30s and the childhood of her now 19-year-old daughter.
Jenkins, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, felony hit and run and hydromorphone possession, joined the court in November of 2017. She said returning to her Christian beliefs was essential to her sobriety, but stressed religion is not the only avenue for remaining clean. Jenkins and Boukaia said the support the program provides, such as being able to contact a drug court team member 24/7 in a crisis, is essential.
"They don't want to lock you up. They want to help you," Boukaia said. "I don't think I've ever had that much support in my life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.