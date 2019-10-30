WINCHESTER — Recovering alcoholic and addict Travis Bryant Newcome knows it would be easy to fall off the wagon.
But Newcome, one of four people to graduate on Tuesday from the Northwestern Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court, said sobriety equals freedom, independence and the chance to be a father to his 9-year-old daughter. Newcome and graduates Sierra Jule Mott, Andrew Pauley and Cady Schaffer credited the court, which provides drug counseling and treatment along with intense scrutiny in a highly structured atmosphere, for helping them stay sober.
Like many of the participants in the approximately 18-month program, Newcome initially struggled, but he said he’s ready to start a new chapter in his life. He said he succeeding by setting goals.
“For people who are struggling, keep on pushing,” said Newcome, a 29-year-old Winchester resident who has been sober since February of last year. “It’s not easy. There is nothing about this that is easy.”
Formed in 2016, the court is an alternative to incarceration. Defendants plead guilty, but are sentenced to drug court rather than imprisonment. However, those terminated from the program, typically for multiple relapses, must serve often lengthy jail sentences.
Including Tuesday’s graduates, which was the most ever for a single graduation, 11 people have graduated and 17 have been terminated from the drug court. Two fatally overdosed. There are 31 participants in the five-phase program, which includes a carrot-and-stick approach involving rewards and sanctions.
Schaffer is the first graduate to have never been sanctioned. The 27-year-old city resident earned a bachelor of arts degree in education at West Virginia University while in the program. Schaffer, sober for about 19 months, blamed depression over the deaths of her father and brother for getting hooked on opiates and credited therapy and religion for her sobriety.
Mott, a 24-year-old city resident, recalled friends fatally overdosing and sleeping in cars while addicted. Initially skeptical of the program, she said she spent the first six months in it complaining about the rules, but eventually came to appreciate the accountability and responsibility required to succeed.
“Those are all things I didn’t have,” she said. “I didn’t think it was in me, but drug court really changed me.”
Pauley, 33, of Winchester, said he’d probably be dead without the program. Like Mott and Newcome, he was initially resistant to the program. It includes curfews, individual and group therapy, random drug tests, regular court appearances where judges quiz defendants about their progress, and unscheduled visits by police assigned to monitor defendants.
“It gives you the chance to look at yourself through someone else’s eyes,” said Pauley, who has been sober since February of last year. “It took me a while to realize they wanted to help.”
Graduation speaker Hughie McGee, founder of the Rivendell Recovery Center in Clarke County, recalled trying to commit suicide on hallucinogenics in 1970, the last time he used drugs. He remembered the shame he caused by brawling with police in front of his father on that occasion.
But McGee emphasized there is no shame in addiction, which he said should be treated like a disease rather than a moral failing. He asked graduates to help others struggling to stay sober.
“Pick up the gauntlet,” he said. “I believe you have the capacity to be the light and help one more person.”
