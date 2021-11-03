WINCHESTER — The local drug court’s recidivism rate continues to be lower than the state rate, despite the arrest of one graduate and the conviction of another last month.
The Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court’s recidivism rate is about 13%. Virginia’s overall recidivism rate is 7% one year after drug court graduation, nearly 23% after two years and about 25% after three years, according to the 2020 annual report on state drug courts by the Virginia State Supreme Court. All percentages were far lower than the rates for defendants terminated from drug court.
Wanda Lee Jenkins, a 2019 graduate of the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court, was arrested Thursday and charged with distribution of a controlled substance. Jenkins was arrested after selling drugs to a Northern Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force informant, according to a criminal complaint. A search warrant affidavit said several phones, PCP, syringes, Xanax and drug paraphernalia were seized from her home in the first block of East Pall Mall Street in Winchester.
The 48-year-old Jenkins has spoken at public events about her recovery from addiction, which came after a harrowing childhood. She had an abusive father and spent a year in a homeless shelter with her mother. Jenkins began drinking at 13 and eventually became addicted to cocaine, heroin and painkillers. “Living in hell” is how she described her addiction.
Jenkins was sentenced to the court after pleading guilty to a drug-related felony hit-and run charge in 2017. She credited the court and her Christian beliefs for maintaining sobriety.
Jenkins is the fifth graduate re-arrested, according to Tiffany M. Cadoree, drug court coordinator. On Oct. 19, Jeremy Sean Athey, one of the first three graduates in 2017, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and was sentenced to two years with 21 months suspended. Another graduate fatally overdosed last year.
Designed to reduce addiction and jail and prison overcrowding, the court was formed in 2016. Serving residents from Winchester as well as Clarke and Frederick counties, the 18- to 24-month program provides anger management, relationship building, individual and group therapy, and medication-assisted treatment while assisting defendants with employment and housing. It also includes a community service component.
The court has served 84, graduated 37 and terminated 29 defendants, according to Cadoree. Terminations are typically for multiple positive drug tests or other repeated disciplinary violations.
The court last year began an alumni program to assist graduates with long-term recovery. Cadoree noted opioid addiction essentially hijacks the brain and relapse is part of recovery. She said defendants or graduates who relapse shouldn’t be ashamed to ask for help from the drug court team and that relapses don’t erase what they accomplished during their sobriety.
“We always tell clients, ‘Recovery is a long journey. In that journey, you may stumble, you may fall, but you don’t start over. You pick yourself back up and you continue to walk up that hill,’” Cadoree said. “We’re still proud of Wanda and we’re here to provide her any assistance she needs. Anything to help her through this. This is part of the journey for some people, unfortunately.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.