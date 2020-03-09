WINCHESTER — The lack of in-patient drug and mental health treatment in the area is hampering efforts to deal with the addiction crisis, national drug czar James W. “Jim” Carroll was told during a roundtable discussion with local officials on Monday.
"We don't have any detox services in this area. And as a result, we tend to ship patients off an hour-and-a-half, two hours away from us in order to get them detox, but that requires that they have insurance," said Summeri Jeiries, manager of behavioral health at Valley Health System, the six-hospital not-for-profit hospital chain that includes Winchester Medical Center. "It's a difficult task for us to send those patients to treatment."
People in the drug and mental health recovery community spoke of the link between addiction and mental illness. Mike Elwell, CEO of Northwestern Community Services — the major drug and mental health treatment provider in the area, expressed frustration that the only option for local adults and youths experiencing a drug or mental health crisis is to be sent to Virginia's only mental health hospital.
"We know what to do, but it's a capacity issue and it's a missing-piece-of the-puzzle issue," he said. "It's an enormous problem. We don't have a local facility."
Lauren Cummings, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, which organized the meeting, said 212 people have fatally overdosed in the area since 2012 when the national opioid epidemic hit locally. There have also been 877 non-fatal overdoses. Cummings said at least 50 beds are needed for drug treatment.
The meeting was billed as a way to promote the Trump administration's "Rural Community Action Guide" a blueprint for helping rural areas hit hard by the opioid epidemic. While Winchester isn't rural, Carroll noted the surrounding area is.
Carroll, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy since January of last year, emphasized there is no one-size-fits-all solution. He said the purpose of discussions like Monday's was to learn how local communities can best spend federal money for drug treatment. He said it would be provided as long as treatment has proven to be effective. Carroll, whose office oversees a $36 billion budget, said he is fiscally conservative, "but we need to spend more money on treatment and prevention."
Since Virginia's Democratic-controlled legislature approved expanding Medicaid through Obamacare — officially known as the Affordable Care Act — additional 388,000 people have gained health coverage since January of last year, according to the state Department of Medical Assistance Services. That includes 23,000 people who have received drug treatment through the expansion.
However, the proposed budget of President Trump, a Republican, calls for $845 million in cuts to Obamacare and Medicaid over the next decade. The Trump administration's plan to convert Medicaid to a "block grant" program controlled by the state could lead to stricter requirements that remove needy people from eligibility, according to Democrats and some healthcare advocates. However, Carroll insisted after the meeting that block grants are more efficient.
"The president's vision for this is to let the states have more control, which would allow patients and individuals to have more control," Carroll said. "It's not going to be cutting people off from treatment or off from care. It's the ability to have this not run at the federal level in an inefficient manner."
Speakers at the meeting also said the lack of affordable housing in the area makes it harder for people in recovery to maintain sobriety. Carroll said $25 million in this year's budget of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development goes to states for a pilot program for housing people in recovery. However, Trump's budget proposal calls for an overall $8.6 billion cut — about 15% — to HUD's budget. Carroll wouldn't comment after the meeting about what effect the overall cut might have on people in recovery who live in public housing. "I think we're done," he said when asked about the cut.
Earlier, Carroll said the rise in crystal methamphetamine use in the area is part of a national trend. He said the administration is increasing efforts to cut off the supply from Mexico and emphasized the importance of enforcement as well as prevention and treatment. Carroll, a Fairfax County prosecutor from 1990-95 and a lawyer in the U.S. Department of Justice from 2000-02, said that back in 1990, he never would have supported alternatives to incarceration like the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court in Winchester. He said the evidence is now clear that drug courts work and that addiction is a disease rather than a moral failing.
Carroll said the addiction crisis became personal for him about 21/2 years ago when a family member overdosed on opioids. He said he didn't tell Trump or then-Chief of Staff John Kelly about it when he applied for the drug czar job, but it was a partial motivation for wanting the job.
"Your life changes when you get a family member in that situation," Carroll said, adding that the family member remains in recovery. "It's a treatable disease. It's a manageable disease."
