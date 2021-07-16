WINCHESTER — Jordan Mitchell Derry bet on a Frederick Circuit Court jury deciding his fate and lost big time.
Under a July 1 state sentencing reform law designed to shorten sentences to reduce jail and prison overcrowding, Derry had the option of letting Judge William Warner Eldridge IV sentence him rather than having a jury-recommended sentence. Judges typically sentence within state sentencing guideline recommendations, but juries don’t see them and often recommend higher sentences.
However, Derry chose a jury sentence and got 13 years for drug dealing and fraud after being convicted Tuesday. Preliminary guidelines called for a two-year minimum and a maximum of 3½ years, according to defense attorney James P. Bohnaker.
“I did advise him of the pros and cons of going before a jury. For not only the determination of guilt or innocence, but sentencing recommendations,” he said. “He respects the decision of the jury but does not agree with the sentence that’s been recommended.”
Derry was convicted of distribution of imitation heroin — defined as a substance that could likely be mistaken for heroin — conspiracy to distribute imitation heroin, obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to obtaining money by false pretense. The seven-woman, five-man jury took about an hour to convict him and 90 minutes to impose a sentence, according to Bohnaker.
Jurors considered Derry’s extensive criminal record in sentencing. Besides Tuesday’s convictions, the 37-year-old has 33 local convictions between 2003 and last year. They include multiple convictions for assault, driving under the influence and cocaine and heroin possession.
The latest convictions stemmed from an Oct. 1 drug buy at the Sheetz gas station at 1574 Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11). It involved a police confidential informant who Bohnaker said was trying to avoid returning to jail for a positive drug test. The informant allegedly received drugs from Shelby Cave, but gave the money to Derry. Cave’s case is pending.
Bohnaker noted no drugs were found on Derry or in a search of his home, although a syringe was found.
Derry is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Oct. 12. Bohnaker said he’ll ask Eldridge to sentence below the jury recommendation.
Ryan W. Perry, the assistant commonwealth’s attorney who prosecuted Derry, said he wouldn’t comment on the case because the sentencing hasn’t occurred yet.
