HARRISONBURG — A Berryville man found with a cache of drugs and guns after leading police on a chase will forfeit up to 7½ years of his freedom in a federal prison.
On Monday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, Cironta Rayshon Commander, 22, was sentenced to 90 months on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty in a plea bargain in December. The agreement included the government not prosecuting Commander's relatives. Prosecutors said family members may have helped Commander stash drugs, according to court documents.
The Jan. 27, 2020, chase began after a traffic stop on East Fairfax Street in Berryville over Commander not being in compliance with restrictions on his driver's license. He fled the scene, driving through a residential yard and and down a dead-end street before crashing into a tree. He then fled on foot with a backpack before being quickly caught. A semi-automatic pistol was found in the car, and the backpack contained two grams of cocaine, three ounces of marijuana and $4,738 in cash.
On Feb. 3, 2020, a search was conducted of Commander's home in the 400 block of Cobbler Drive. Three semi-automatic rifles and about $15,000 in cash were found. A storage unit card found in a car in the driveway of the home led to a search of a storage facility in Stephens City. Found in the unit were 6.5 ounces of fentanyl, over an ounce of heroin, about 12 ounces of powder cocaine and six ounces of rock cocaine, known as cocaine base.
Sentencing guidelines called for Commander to serve between nine years and 11 years, three months. Daniel P. Bubar, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, and assistant U.S. attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh sought a sentence at the low end of the guidelines. However, they noted the risk Commander created by fleeing in a residential area. They also cited Commander's 2018 conviction for cocaine possession, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and buying/receiving firearms.
"By all accounts, the defendant was running a substantial narcotics operation with large amounts of cash and multiple firearms, all while on probation," Bubar and Kavanaugh wrote to Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon. "The defendant's offense was serious and it should be met with a term of imprisonment that treats it as such."
Erin Trodden, an assistant federal public defender, sought a seven-year sentence. While acknowledging the severity of his crimes, Trodden said Commander, a father of two young children, had a tough life. He was abandoned by his father at age 2 and his father is now imprisoned in Georgia. Citing a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, she said Commander's marijuana use as a youth may have damaged his brain development including affecting his impulse control. She also noted that a person's brain isn't fully developed until they are 25.
"Cironta Commander has the potential to be a supportive father, a contributing member to his family, and a help to his community," Trodden wrote. "That potential should not be burdened with unnecessary years of incarceration that will strain his family ties, limit his options and absent him from his children's lives."
Letters to Dillon requesting leniency came from Commander's former football coach, a former employer and Commander's mother Cirona Commander.
"Cironta regrets the decisions he made and if he could do it all over again he would change his decisions he made so he could be here with his babies," she wrote. "I realize how serious the charges are. I just plead with the court on behalf of myself and his children to show leniency."
Dillon ruled that Commander will be incarcerated at Federal Correction Institute in Petersburg or at the FCI in Fort Dix, New Jersey. Upon release, he will be on five years of supervised probation.
He's not a father, he's a sperm donor. He's not worth the effort, that's a bunch of drugs and weapons he had, his family should have to forfeit anything that was used to hide his stash as well. This guy is just another loser.
Takes one to know one, I guess...
I was stationed at Dix in the late 80s. I never knew that they had a federal prison there.
