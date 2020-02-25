WINCHESTER — A city man found with an ounce of cocaine, small amounts of methamphetamine and prescription drugs, plus two semi-automatic rifles and a pistol in his home will serve two years.
In a plea bargain on Friday in Winchester Circuit Court, Willie Demond Bell was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended. He pleaded guilty to cocaine possession, possession with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.
The conviction stems from a seizure at Bell’s home in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue on March 20, 2017. Besides the drugs and guns, police seized $15,000 in cash.
The amount of cocaine seized was far more than what authorities would deem for personal use. An ounce of cocaine is worth about $1,300 on the street and is typically sold by the gram for about $150.
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of two years, a midpoint of two years and six months and a maximum of three years. Matthew Occhuizzo, the Winchester assistant commonwealth’s attorney who prosecuted the case, said on Monday that his office sought the minimum because the 45-year-old Bell had no prior criminal record and cooperated with police.
Upon release, Bell will be on three years of supervised probation, and his driver’s license is suspended for a year.
