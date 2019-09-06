A White Post man faces multiple years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin in Berkeley County, W.Va., in October and November, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.
Todd Jason Erwin conspired to deal nearly two ounces of cocaine and one ounce of heroin mixed with heroin, according to his plea bargain in which he agreed to forfeit $2,286 and a phone.
Cocaine is typically sold on the street by the gram at a cost of $100 to $150. Heroin is often sold by a 1/10th of a gram, known as a “point,” which costs about $40, according to Joshua T. Price, a Virginia State Police special agent and head of the Northwestern Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. A gram of heroin costs between $200 to $250.
Erwin was among the 33 people arrested in a drug sweep in January in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, according to the Martinsburg Journal. He faces up to 20 years imprisonment when sentenced, according to the release.
However, prosecutors will recommend a lighter sentence if he cooperates with authorities, according to the documents. Stacy Bishop, a Northern District spokeswoman, said in an email that a sentencing date hasn’t been set for Erwin.
Both are wrong. 4 years no way. Drug case less time if cooperating this is part of problem in our country. Everyone gets a slap on the hand. If penalties were like they used to be and stuck to maybe some folks would think twice before acting
"An ounce of heroin mixed with heroin." I don't get it.
Bullcrap on giving someone this much time for drugs when i just read about the boy who was kicked in the head in college and has been laying in a coma for 10 years and his assailant got off on four years! Something is definitely wrong with the law and system if tht's the way it works. Wake up judges!
Amen to that.
