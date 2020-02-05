A White Post man will serve 33 months in federal prison for dealing cocaine and heroin in Berkeley County, West Virginia.
Todd Jason Erwin, 43, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of West Virginia. He pleaded guilty in a plea bargain in September, according to court documents. Charges of aiding and abetting to distribute cocaine and heroin were dropped as part of the agreement in which Erwin agreed to forfeit $2,286 and a phone.
Erwin conspired to deal nearly two ounces of cocaine and one ounce of heroin mixed with fentanyl between Oct. 1, 2018, and Nov. 28, 2018.
Cocaine is typically sold on the street by the gram for between $100 to $150. Heroin is often sold by a tenth of a gram, known as a “point,” which costs about $40. A gram of heroin costs between $200 to $250.
Erwin was among the 33 people arrested in January 2019 in a drug sweep in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, according to the Martinsburg Journal.
I have a better idea on how to deal with drug dealers. Force them to overdose and die on the filth that they peddle.
