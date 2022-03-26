SHAWNEELAND — A man told police he was robbed of prescription pills at gunpoint on Monday.
The incident was reported to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in the 200 block of Rosenberger Lane at 10:16 p.m. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman, described the incident as a “drug deal gone wrong” in an email. Gosnell wouldn’t say if anyone was injured, provide a description of the robber, or say if the robbery occurred in a home, on the street, or in a vehicle.
“The investigation is still ongoing with several leads and possible suspects being sought and all information is case-sensitive at this time,” he said.
