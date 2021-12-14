WINCHESTER — On day one of the trial of a Frederick County man accused of wounding a then-16-year-old boy and himself in a drug-related shooting last year, the prosecution said defendant Donnie Eric Stephen Johnson was their star witness.
“How do we know the defendant planned to distribute drugs? The defendant told us. How do we know he had a gun? The defendant told us,” Thomas M. Kersey, an assistant county commonwealth’s attorney, told Frederick Circuit Court jurors Monday. “At the conclusion of this trial, there will be no doubt the defendant committed the crime.”
Johnson, 24, has been charged with attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting at or into a building, two counts of use of a firearm in a felony, and single counts of possession of eutylone (a synthetic stimulant) with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.
The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. on June 29, 2020 outside the mobile home Johnson was living at in the 1200 block of Amy Avenue. The home is in the the Arcadia Crossings Mobile Home Park off Baker Lane and Berryville Avenue.
Kersey described the shooting as a “drug deal gone bad.” He said Johnson arranged online to sell the eutylone to Daniel Simmons, a man he’d never met. Simmons, an inmate at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, is scheduled to testify for the prosecution.
Simmons, the teenager and two women arrived in a vehicle and Simmons and the boy exited. Kersey said Johnson came out with the drugs and a fight broke out. He said Johnson, who was carrying a Glock .45 caliber pistol in his waistband, fired three shots. Johnson shot himself in the left knee, shot the boy in the leg and the third bullet landed in the front-door molding of Johnson’s next door neighbor’s home.
Kersey said Simmons ran away and the boy and the women drove off. While hospitalized in Berkeley County, West Virginia, Kersey said the boy first said he was the victim of a random, drive-by shooting. He then admitted he’d been shot during a drug deal. Kersey noted the boy initially lied while being questioned by police in front of his mother. “It’s the lie that a child tells when they are trying to stay out of trouble with their parents,” he said.
Defense attorney Louis T. Campola told jurors Johnson had a full-time job and was dealing drugs to make extra money. He said the boy and Simmons changed their stories and lacked credibility. While conceding drug dealing is illegal, Campola said Johnson was a robbery victim. He said Johnson was attacked by Simmons and the boy from behind after placing the drugs in the trunk of the vehicle and shot in self-defense.
“He was getting stomped. He was in fear for his life,” Campola said. “He was trying to protect himself.”
Deputy Blake A. Armstrong, the first deputy on the scene, testified he found an ammunition magazine outside Johnson’s home. He said Johnson admitted it was his and said it came from the Glock which Johnson said he placed under the couch after the shooting. “I inquired whether he fired it and he said, ‘Yes,’” Armstrong said of the conversation he had with Johnson in an ambulance enroute to Winchester Medical Center.
Armstrong said a small amount of marijuana was found under the couch with the pistol. He also said a trash can filled with marijuana plants was found in the bathtub of the home and that it appeared to have been hastily placed there.
The trial was delayed after a juror told Judge Alexander R. Iden that she had provided healthcare to the grandparents of Johnson’s girlfriend who own and live in the home. She said she hadn’t initially recognized Johnson who has gained about 100 pounds since being jailed shortly after the shooting. Iden dismissed the juror. The trial, scheduled to run through Thursday, resumes this morning.
