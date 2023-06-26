WINCHESTER — Have you ever wanted to dance like no one is watching? Perfect your pratfall? Belt out an aria to an audience of no one? Hit a set of drums without your neighbor threatening to call the cops? Or get the band together without your HOA president showing up in your driveway waving a binder full of community guidelines?
Daniel Kelly II welcomes you and your performance-oriented friends to get “as loud as you want, for as long as you want” at his new space, Drum Orpheum Rehearsal Hall, at 11 W. Oats Ave. in Winchester.
Kelly, a professional drummer who hails from Hampton Roads, graduated in 2018 from Shenandoah University with a degree in music and jazz studies. He realized, as a college student, that sharing rehearsal rooms (even at a conservatory) could be tough. Schedules didn’t always align, and space was at a premium. He says he sometimes took his drum set outside to rehearse.
After graduating, he discovered even more need in Winchester for rehearsal spaces that can accommodate performance artists such as dancers, musicians, singers and actors/actresses. That’s when he started looking around for a place to open Drum Orpheum Rehearsal Hall.
The name “Orpheum” derives from the Greek mythological poet and musician Orpheus. Orpheus had the ability to invigorate rocks, animals, plants and even Hades through art. Kelly says “Orpheum,” to him, emphasizes “assembly of all the performing arts” and the power of it all.
The power of the arts is often heard — loudly. It’s not just about Kelly’s beloved heart-thumping drums. Actors need to practice staged dialogue including faux arguments and excited screams. Singers need spaces where they can belt out glass rattling notes. And, it takes time for artists to hone their craft. Kelly is keenly aware of this fact and located a building on the North End of town that has ample space to accommodate groups of various sizes from 1 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“This is for beginners to professionals — a huge range. It’s for start-up bands and performing artists. If you’re getting friends together you can come here. Or, if you are a professional musician, you can record here too. We have an in-house studio technician,” Kelly explains.
There is a Grand Hall that can be rented for large groups. It can fit an 18-piece jazz band or 20 drum sets, according to Kelly. The Grand Hall has a loft with a bump-out so that a conductor or coordinator can stand above performers, akin to a marching band leader, to direct. The Grand Hall will eventually feature a suspended wood floor and special mirrors that dance crews and other performers will appreciate.
“Orpheum is a space where rising artists can train and prepare for the real world,” Kelly says. “Here is a stage where you can practice that can get you ready for the bigger stage outside.”
Individuals or groups of up to three people can enjoy the Small Room. The Medium Rooms can accommodate up to four musicians. Room rentals start at 1½ hours at a time, but can be rented for up to eight hours.
“If you don’t have a sound system, you can rent one out here, too,” Kelly adds. “I saw a huge need for that here.”
Kelly beat out a thousand elite drummers internationally to win the coveted Shure Drum Mastery Competition in 2019. He has played drums for audiences around the world, worked on a cruise ship and performed in off-Broadway productions. He shares what he knows through lessons at Drum Orpheum. Kelly currently has more than a dozen students of all ages, from children to adults.
Kelly says the best way to rent a space for practice or book a lesson is to visit the website, drumorpheum.com.
Kelly’s experience as a professional musician seems to have helped him consider performers’ multiple needs. He has put multiple measures in place to help serve striving artists. In addition to rehearsal space that features good acoustics and ample sound baffling, the building also has a storage room for performers. Kelly says the storage spaces will be secured 24/7. Those renting spaces will get a key to a separate entrance which will lead to their locked space so they can retrieve instruments, sound equipment or whatever else they need whenever they need it.
“This is just the beginning of what I am going to do,” Kelly says. “I’m really grateful to be opening the first rehearsal hall in the area. The other closest ones to Winchester are in D.C. and Richmond.”
He wants Drum Orpheum Rehearsal Hall to support visual artists as well. In fact, the lobby features visual artwork for sale, some of it created by local artists. In addition, Kelly has a mural planned that will adorn the side of the West Oats Avenue building. Artist Alex Ynclan designed it and will outline it. Then, Kelly will invite the community to finish painting it.
Ultimately, Kelly hopes people discover their artistry and can practice their passions at Drum Orpheum Rehearsal Hall to express themselves and connect with others. He explains it best himself by talking about what performing art, drumming, means to him.
“Music is a path, a way of expressing passion. It’s a different voice. It’s a language that anyone can pick-up on. It’s a world language that can bridge so many gaps,” Kelly says. “When you listen to music, you can immediately rock your body. I picture it as a world language, which sounds kind of cool,” he pauses for a beat, smiles and sighs. Orpheus, himself, might have composed the cadence of those thoughts.
