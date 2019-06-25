WINCHESTER — The wreckage of a double fatal crash on March 24, 2018, was on display at Frederick County Circuit Court on Monday.
The evidence was not exhibits of car parts by the prosecution, but the broken bodies of crash survivors Victoria Mercer and her son James “Trey” Mercer and the broken spirit of Anthony Dewayne Morris, the 38-year-old drunken driver who was sentenced to 21 years with 11 suspended for killing driver Michael Keith Mercer and his father-in-law and passenger Jimmy Waltus Kilbourne Sr.
As part of a Feb. 26 plea bargain, Morris was sentenced on a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge and two counts each of felony involuntary manslaughter and maiming from DWI. Upon release, he will be on two years of supervised probation. He will be on unsupervised probation until he pays $15,000 in restitution to the Mercers for the portion they must pay of the more than $700,000 in medical bills they have incurred so far.
A tearful Morris told the Mercers that he thinks about the crash every day. He said he would trade his life for Mercer’s and Kilbourne’s if he could.
“I made a horrible mistake that day. It’s something I’ll have to live with the rest of my life,” Morris said. “Me saying I’m sorry will never bring your family members back, but I am truly sorry.”
The head-on crash occurred about 6:35 p.m. on a Saturday on Papermill Road in Frederick County. A driver behind Michael Mercer’s 2001 Chevrolet Suburban with a vehicular camera captured the crash as the 1999 Ford F-150 Morris was driving swerved left on the two-lane road and into the lane of the Suburban.
Many of the approximately 45 people in the courtroom, which included friends and family of the victims and of Morris, gasped and cried when video of the collision was played in court. Victoria Mercer, the wife of Michael Mercer and daughter of Jimmy Kilbourne, skipped that part of the proceeding because it was too painful to watch.
As a result of the crash, Mercer, 60, sustained 17 broken bones and fractures, including a broken collarbone, left leg and left hip, a broken left hand and seven broken ribs. During one break in the hearing, she lay on her back outside the courtroom with her legs against the wall to relieve pain. She has been permanently disabled by the crash. She uses a wheelchair, cannot climb stairs and relies on friends and family to cook for her and run errands due to her limited ability to use her hands.
Mercer, who was wearing a seat belt in the back of the Suburban, recalled screaming to her husband as she saw the pickup approach them before being knocked out. Mercer, whose screams could be heard as firefighters extricated her from the wreck, said she woke up with her legs wedged under her husband’s body. At Winchester Medical Center, Mercer recalled screws being drilled into her legs and staples being inserted into her head and seeing her son lying prone in a full body brace before he was flown to the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
“Then a doctor held my hand and told me my husband and father were killed,” she testified. “I wake up to the crash every morning and I can’t find them. Every day they die again.”
Trey Mercer, 18, suffered a punctured lung, broken collarbone, broken ribs and his back was broken in three places. He wore a back brace to court and moved gingerly.
Mercer testified he must lie down eight hours each day in addition to the hours he sleeps. He also has a medical patch feeding him prescription drugs to help relieve the pain. Like his mother, Mercer is permanently disabled and is expected to have early arthritis.
Mercer recalled Good Samaritans dragging him from the wreck and laying him down in a ditch. He recalled lying in a hospital room alone for the first two days of his stay due to medical restrictions on visitors while he processed the deaths of his father and grandfather.
Michael Mercer, 59, of Stephens City, was a retired Information Technology program manager for the military contractor Northrop Grumann. He was an avid outdoorsman who ran a small gun store out of his home.
Kilbourne, 83, also of Stephens City, was a decorated Vietnam War veteran who was a flight instructor after retiring from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel. He served on the Winchester Regional Airport Authority from 2000-07.
Mercer, whose high school education and college plans have been delayed by the crash, said he was close to his father and grandfather and depended on their guidance. “It’s extremely difficult to come to the reality of what has happened,” he said. “I feel lost in some ways because I was looking for them to help me in some ways.”
The teenager, who enjoyed fishing, hunting, mountain biking, skateboarding and street hockey, said his physical activity is now extremely limited.
“I’m scared of injuring myself,” he said. “There will always be a limit to what I can do, and I will always need to take medication.”
Morris testified that he particularly empathized with James Mercer because his father died in a non alcohol-related crash when Morris was 14. He said it led to him dropping out of high school.
“It took a lot out of me when I lost my father,” he said. “I felt like giving up.”
But family members said Morris was able to overcome his grief. They testified that he was a loving son, brother and father.
Morris said he worked about 60 hours per week at two jobs to support his wife and four daughters ages 18, 14, 7 and 5.
Morris began working working at Kingsdown, a Winchester mattress factory, in 2005. Plant manager Gregory Allen Poole testified that Morris was a hardworking, reliable employee who got along with co-workers and regularly got performance raises. Morris also worked about 20 hours per week for the last 1½ years at the FedEx shipping center in Winchester.
Demetria Nicole Lively, Morris’ wife, testified that when he wasn’t working, Morris spent most of his time at his daughter’s athletic activities or at their church. She said Morris was non-confrontational, so when the two began having marital strife, he moved to his mother’s home in White Post about two or three weeks before the crash.
Lively said the two spoke often by phone during that period including late at night and early in the morning, leading to Morris not getting much sleep. Phone records show their last call together before the crash ended at 4:57 a.m. on the day of the wreck.
Morris then was at work at 7 a.m. at Kingsdown and worked there until noon. Morris, who family members said rarely drank, returned to his mother’s and said he had three or four beers between 1 and about 5:30 p.m.
Shanda Levon Morris testified her brother was depressed that day. She said it was rare for him to become emotional, but he cried about a serious medical condition one of his daughters was experiencing.
At about 5:30 p.m., Morris gave a homeless man who was being paid by Morris’ mother to help clean out her basement a ride to Winchester in time for him to go to a temporary shelter. Morris, who said he never drank and drove before, was returning home when he fell asleep at the wheel. He said he “blacked out” shortly before the crash.
Drunken drivers in crashes typically have a blood alcohol content two and three times the legal driving limit of 0.08 and usually have prior DWI charges or convictions. Morris’ BAC was between 0.10 and 0.11.
But defense attorney Jason Ransom noted in closing remarks that Morris had never been arrested. The only driving infractions for Morris, who didn’t get his license until 2013, were a speeding ticket and a seat belt violation.
Ransom said he attends the same church as the Mercers and in no way wanted to minimize the agony Morris has caused them.
“This is probably the hardest case I’ve ever had,” Ransom told Judge Kevin C. Black. “He deserves punishment, but I think he deserves fair treatment and merciful punishment.”
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of five years and one month, a midpoint of eight years and nine months and a maximum of 11 years and five months.
Andrew M. Robbins, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, asked Black to sentence above the recommendations to set an example for the community about the dangers of drunken driving.
“The number of lives this has touched is incalculable,” Robbins said of the crash. “Make people understand that it can happen to any one of us at any time.”
Black told Morris he believed he was sincere in his regret.
“The way this has played out is tragedy, but the tragedy was precipitated by your choices,” Black said. “There have to be consequences.”
