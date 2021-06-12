CROSS JUNCTION — A malfunctioning dryer is blamed for a fire that displaced a family of seven but caused no injuries.
The fire broke out in the basement of a home in the 100 block of May Apple Court and was called in at 9:56 a.m. Thursday, according to a Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department news release. The occupants of the home had exited when the first firefighters arrived at 10:02 a.m. The fire was extinguished at 10:50 a.m.
The fire caused about $15,000 in damage. The property is owned by Jerry L. and Sandra K. Strawderman, according to online county property records.
Firefighting was hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area, according to the release. Firefighters had to shuttle water from a pond three miles away.
Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak said in a Friday email that the lack of hydrants in rural parts of the county is challenging. It highlights the need for appropriate staffing of paid and volunteer firefighters and having proper apparatus to shuttle water.
He recommended homeowners apply for state Department of Forestry grants for “dry hydrants.” Dry hydrants are non-pressurized pipe systems that draft water from adjacent bodies of water. Firefighters can connect to the pipes, which are located by roadsides.
“Property owners who have large, static water sources adjacent to roadways are encouraged to contact the Fire Rescue offices or their local volunteer company to inquire about securing grant funding which is typically awarded annually,” Majchrzak said.
