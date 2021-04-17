BERRYVILLE — Child Protective Services (CPS) isn't authorized to get involved in resolving every problem between children and their parents, Clarke County's chief social worker maintains.
Local social services departments — through which protective services are provided — are responsible for taking reports of suspected child abuse and neglect, investigating to determine the validity of those reports and providing services that enhance child safety and prevent any further abuse from occurring, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) website.
Not all reports of suspected abuse and neglect are verified. And, just because there are problems within the home doesn't necessarily mean children are being physically or emotionally harmed or forsaken, said Clarke County DSS Director Jennifer Parker.
"Everybody thinks we should investigate every parent using (illegal) drugs or alcohol," Parker said, giving an example. "Just because you're using a (harmful) substance doesn't necessarily mean you're not taking care of your child."
Leaving a child at home alone doesn't always constitute neglect, either. In determining whether it does, Parker said, CPS workers take into account various factors, including the child's age, maturity level and how easily he or she can use a phone to contact a responsible adult if a problem arises.
Matters such as truancy or parents not obtaining a recommended vaccine for their children aren't within the purview of CPS, she said.
Still, Parker encourages anyone concerned about the welfare of a child or teenager to contact DSS. It's better for someone's suspicion to prove unfounded than for a young person to be undergoing harm and nobody being able to help the youngster because they're unaware of the situation, she reasons.
Parker joined Clarke County DSS in January after a long career in human services in Rappahannock, Culpeper and Madison counties. Much of her experience has been in protective services.
The number of reports of suspected child abuse and neglect received by the agency has varied from month to month. Halfway through April, it has received four, which is one more than the three it received throughout March. But in February, 14 reports were received.
Parker didn't immediately know the status of each report. However, she said the agency currently is handling three foster care cases as well as four cases in which CPS workers are trying to keep children from having to enter foster care. (See related story.)
Parents have had different reactions when CPS workers informed them that someone suspected them of abusing or neglecting their children. Parker recalled having doors slammed in her face several times over the course of her career.
The reaction often depends on the attitude and actions of an individual worker, she said.
Generally, though, "we do our best to deescalate the situation" when confronting a parent or guardian, Parker said, and inform the person "as to what our role is."
"We're not saying you did it or didn't do it," she said. "We're just trying to figure out what has happened and how we can help" keep it from happening again.
"Once parents understand our role, they're pretty cooperative usually," she added.
(1) comment
Great info on a very tough job that most people don't fully understand. The workers I knew would strive to keep the family together if at all possible but, unfortunately, there are some people who are wholly unsuited to be parents...
