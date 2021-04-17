BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) will place more emphasis on counseling families to try and keep mistreated youth out of foster care.
On July 1, the agency and its counterparts statewide will start participating in Families First Virginia. The program is the result of federal legislation enacted in 2018 as part of reforms to child welfare funding.
Foster care refers to temporary living arrangements in which specially-trained adults care for young people whose birth parents can't care for them. Children and teenagers who are abused and neglected are among those who enter the foster care system.
States previously could use Title IV-E funds only to help with costs toward keeping eligible children in foster care, administrative expenses, training for human services workers and foster parents, and adoption and kinship guardianship assistance. The funds now can be put toward prevention services enabling youth eligible for foster care to stay with their parents or relatives while problems within their households are being worked out, according to a National Conferences of State Legislatures website.
Research has shown that "children always do better when they stay with their families and in their community of origin" while family problems are resolved, said Clarke County DSS Director Jennifer Parker.
They're able to remain in familiar surroundings and in contact with siblings, classmates and teachers who can provide emotional support during their ordeals, Parker said. They may lose that support if they enter foster care, especially in another community where people don't know them, she said.
Furthermore, research has revealed that many young people when they reach age 18, when they age out of foster care eventually re-establish contact with their families. Often, Parker said, they still care about their families and/or they want to find out why they were mistreated.
"They do it for their own closure," she said of the latter.
Clarke County DSS currently is handling three foster care cases, as well as four cases in which social workers are trying to keep young people out of temporary placement, said Parker.
As part of Families First Virginia, she said, three types of "pretty complex services" will be made available to abused or neglected children and their families.
Family Functional Therapy involves intervening between children and their parents and identifying any behaviors the family needs to change. Parker said it seems to work best when the children are 10 or older.
Parent-Child Interactive Therapy seems to work best in younger children, she said. Counselors observe direct interactions between parents and children. Then they work with children on developing socialization skills and with parents on setting boundaries for the children and disciplining them without getting too severe.
Multisystemic Therapy is more intensive. Parker said it involves bringing in extended family members, neighbors, mentors and community resources to help families. It often has been used in the juvenile justice system, she said, to reduce repeat offenses and strengthen families.
The services will be provided — within the home as much as possible — by licensed mental health counselors who have undergone special training, Parker continued.
At DSS, she said, "we'll act as coordinator ... assessing and reassessing progress being made" by children and their families.
Placing children in foster care cannot always be prevented, though, she emphasized.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. As part of the observance, Clarke County DSS — which administers Child Protective Services in the county — is striving to better educate the public about the problem.
Through the county's food distribution program for needy families, the agency is providing "goodie bags" containing small toys and trinkets for children and information for parents and families about how to prevent abuse and neglect, as well as how to deal with stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, family problems and economic conditions.
Next year, if the pandemic is over or subsides enough, Parker aims to organize a community information fair with children's activities and booths set up by providers of services to families.
"The pandemic has really put a crunch on what we've been able to do" in the past year, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.