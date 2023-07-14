WINCHESTER — What if you could bring home one of your favorite beach vacation memories and visit it regularly here in Winchester? We’re not talking about welcoming a wee little hermit crab into your house. We’re talking about creating a space where the favorite tastes and aromas from your beach getaway could be replicated by the dozens — a place with such a cheerful atmosphere you can’t help but experience the happy-go-lucky feels that saturate your vacations.
Would such a place invigorate you and your community?
PJ Lewis and David Roop think so. The two have teamed up to bring Duck Donuts to the Winchester area.
The popular franchise is named after Duck, North Carolina, on the sandy beaches of the Outer Banks, where the first Duck Donuts opened in 2007. The chain, known for its warm, made-to-order doughnuts, now has more than 100 locations.
Duck Donuts’ first Winchester store will open at 7 a.m. Saturday at 3103 Valley Avenue, Suite 104, in Creekside Station. The first guest in line will receive a $100 gift card. The 100th customer that day will win a $50 gift card.
For Lewis, visiting Duck Donuts became a family ritual for his family whenever they vacationed in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In addition to the delicious doughnuts, Lewis appreciated the beach vibe and friendliness of the place in South Carolina.
“Last summer I was in Hilton Head and went to pick up some donuts,” said Lewis, who was sporting a doughnut-themed tie. “I had been looking for a quick serve place to invest in. I was standing there in line and thought Duck Donuts would be perfect for Winchester. It has great brand recognition since so many families vacation down there [in the Carolinas].”
Lewis is a Winchester native and co-owner of Homestead Insurance Group and Kollectible Kings. He and his wife, Amy, have two sons, Landen and Dylan.
Roop also had been looking to invest in a new business. He and his wife, Caitlin, moved to Winchester from Richmond in 2019. He is an electrical engineer and his wife started a medical spa with Lewis’s wife, also located in Creekside Station.
When Lewis approached him with the idea of opening a Duck Donuts together, Roop made his way to a Duck Donuts in Herndon to try it out. He was sold.
“What makes a franchise attractive is the brand. Duck Donuts has a really good brand reputation and recognition,” Lewis says.
“Starting a business from scratch is difficult. This way, we know the proprietary recipes are great and the processes are all worked out,” Roop adds.
Duck Donuts fans enjoy vanilla cake doughnuts that are made fresh and served warm. Customers can choose toppings and create their own decadence. Creativity is encouraged. Or, they can order from a list of popular combinations with names like Bacon in the Sun, Coconut Island Bliss, Flip Flop and Midnight Madness.
“The way we designed it, this doesn’t have to be a one time a week place. People like the frappuccinos and the hot drinks. The coffee is really good,” Lewis says. “People love our milkshakes,” he adds. “And it’s not just because I own the place, but the breakfast sandwiches are phenomenal,” he says as he smiles and takes a bite of his lunch —a Duck Donuts sausage breakfast sandwich on an English muffin.
Roop and Lewis encourage customers to think outside of the box and try the restaurant’s donut sundaes. Or maybe add a doughnut to a milkshake. Not in the mood for a doughnut? That’s OK too. They want customers to find something they like each time they enter the shop.
Breakfast sandwiches can be served up on a sliced doughnut, bagel or English muffin. One particularly interesting breakfast sandwich style includes egg, cheese, bacon and a maple drizzle often served on a split donut.
Although Duck Donuts is named for a North Carolina beach town, the company is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. There are more than 120 shops across the U.S. in 24 different states. Duck Donuts is even known internationally with shops in Egypt, Qatar, Canada and elsewhere.
While the franchise can be found in cities near and far, Lewis and Roop think it’s important to be locally oriented and serve every customer, employee and the community well.
“When I was growing up,” Lewis says, “there weren’t too many places to sit down and have a snack. Here, you can sit outside in nice weather or be in a bright, happy spot indoors. We have upbeat music and an energetic feel.”
Roop nods. “When you were a kid there was a special place, a spot that your parents took you to that you’ll always remember. We want to be that special place,” he says.
To enable people to sit and enjoy their time at Duck Donuts, Lewis notes that the Winchester shop is one of just a few locations that will be open until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Lewis and Roop seek to make Duck Donuts a memorable place for employees as well.
“I think what a lot of people miss when it comes to business is the people,” Lewis says. “Sometimes businesses see people as an expense rather than a resource. I believe that if you treat employees with respect and seek to set them on the right course, it’s what will make your business successful.”
Duck Donuts also is committed to community and has a program called “Quack Gives Back, which Lewis and Roop appreciate.
“We want to be in every part of this community,” Lewis says.
The company-wide program encourages franchise stores to partner with local community groups to raise funds for local causes. Lewis and Roop plan to focus on the local aspect of giving back and plan to run fundraising promotions quarterly and are interested in working with area groups, sports teams and nonprofits on fundraisers.
On a large scale, Duck Donuts partners with others to sponsor “Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program,” according to the company’s website. More than $210,000 has been raised since 2017 to distribute more than 3,500 “chemo ducks” to pediatric cancer patients. The stuffed duck is dressed in hospital scrubs and has a chemo port. The critter is used to demonstrate to children what they can expect during cancer treatment.
After Saturday’s big opening, Winchester’s Duck Donuts next special events will be National Sprinkle Day, which will be celebrated July 22-23 with a special promotion, and Shark Week from July 24-30, which will feature special-themed doughnuts sporting names like Shark Bite, High Tide, Riptide, The Sandbar, The Beach and Overboard.
If there is a holiday big or small, Duck Donuts finds a way to celebrate it. Check out their Facebook page for updates.
Duck Donuts in Winchester will be open seven days. Hours are: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit duckdonuts.com or call 540-773-5262.
