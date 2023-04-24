Frederick County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Blaine Dunn has announced he will seek the GOP nomination for Virginia's new Senate District 1 seat that will be up for election on Nov. 7.
He's not alone.
At least eight candidates are vying for the nomination in what promises to be a competitive Republican primary on June 20.
The new district, which goes into effect Jan. 1, is a result of redistricting. It is comprised of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties and the city of Winchester.
"The primary issue facing the area is the growth, and I just thought the other candidates weren't addressing that. I was sitting in budget meetings this year and we were always saying, 'We can't do it because of Richmond,'" said Dunn said, a reference to state government officials. "These are not problems that are going to be solved at the local level. These problems will be solved at the state level."
Also seeking the Republican nomination are Air Force veteran Lance Allen, former Strasburg Town Councilman John Massoud, 33rd District House of Delegates representative Dave LaRock, Christendom College professor James Bergida of Front Royal, Shenandoah County Supervisor Brad Pollack, Frederick County School Board Chair Brandon Monk and farmer Timmy French of Shenandoah County.
Dunn has represented the Red Bud District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors since 2015 and was elected vice chair in January. His current four-year term expires in 2025.
Dunn, who works as a financial adviser, describes himself as a Christian conservative who supports limited government, capitalism, Second Amendment rights and low taxes. Transportation and education are also key issues that would motivate him as a lawmaker.
He said he would push for legislation that would allow the cost of a locality's growth to be borne by those building homes or people moving there, rather than current residents. This would be done through impact fees to keep taxes low.
"Where do we get the money to deal with the growth? That is the fundamental question. I've got the skill set to help address that," Dunn said.
He believes the state should have an "Election Day, not an election season" — except for perhaps early voting on the Saturday prior to an election, something he said he might consider if pressed in a political debate — and he would be in favor of ending mail-in voting. Supporters of early voting argue that it increases turnout among particular demographic groups and leads to shorter lines at polls on Election Day.
"Voters can vote 45 days before Election Day, mail in a ballot, register to vote on Election Day, and prove residency with simply a utility bill. This causes delays in counting ballots and voter integrity," a post on his campaign website states. "Solution: All citizens should have the same information about all candidates on the same day in order to vote for the candidate of their choice."
He previously ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020 in Virginia but did not earn the Republican nomination.
The new political districts going into effect in 2024 have spurred numerous retirement announcements among state legislators. All 140 seats in the General Assembly are on the ballot this November, and area lawmakers have said there could be near unprecedented turnover in the citizen legislature.
Unique to Senate District 1 is that it is without an incumbent. For the past 16 years, the area has been represented by Sen. Jill Vogel, R-27th, who lives in Fauquier County. She will continue representing the 27th District until the end of the year. The 27th District currently includes Clarke, Frederick and Fauquier counties, the city of Winchester, and parts of Culpeper, Loudoun and Stafford counties.
When the new districts take effect in January, the Winchester area will become part of the Senate District 1, while northern Fauquier County where Vogel lives will become a part of the 31st District. The new 27th District will include the city of Fredericksburg and parts of Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
Vogel announced earlier this year that she would not seek a fifth term.
According to the Virginia Access Project (VPAP), the redrawn Senate District 1 favors Republicans. In the 2021 gubernatorial election, 68.1% of voters in the district's area cast ballots for Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) while 62.8% voted for former President Donald Trump in 2016.
Most of Senate District 1's voters, 42.15%, live in Frederick County, followed by Shenandoah County at 20.2%, according to VPAP. The district is 80.7% white.
Campaign finance reports from the reporting quarter that ended March 31 for the candidates — save Dunn, who just entered the race — are now available through VPAP. Massoud has raised $202,000, followed by Allen at $171,000. LaRock — the single candidate with experience as a Virginia lawmaker — has raised $140,060, followed by French, $112,000; Bergida, $61,000; Monk, $41,000 and Pollack, $13,305.
Whoever earns the GOP backing will face Democrat Emily Scott in the Nov. 7 general election. Scott has raised $1,070, according to VPAP.
More about Dunn can be found at www.blainedunn.com/issues-achievements.
