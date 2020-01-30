WINCHESTER — Blaine Dunn, who represents the Red Bud District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, says he is seeking the Republican nomination to run for U.S. Senate this fall.
The seat is held by Mark Warner, a Democrat, who has represented Virginia in the Senate since 2009.
Dunn, 71, made he announcement at the Frederick County Republican Committee meeting on Tuesday night. He plans to file his paperwork later this week. He joins at least five other people seeking the GOP nod.
The filing deadline in Virginia for candidates for Senate is March 26. The Virginia Republican primary is June 9 and the General Election is Nov. 3. The winner of the election will serve a six-year term.
Dunn — a self-described Christian conservative who supports limited government, capitalism and low taxes — was elected to the Board of Supervisors in a special election in 2015 and was re-elected in 2017. His current four-year term expires Dec. 31, 2021.
He said he decided to run for the Senate, in part, because the other Republican candidates are not discussing the issues he thinks are important, especially reducing the nation’s $23 trillion debt.
“At some point in time, you have to reign in spending,” Dunn told The Star on Wednesday. “You can’t just borrow and borrow and borrow without the piper being paid.”
Dunn, who is owner and president of Dunn Financial Advisors, argues that if the country had no debt, the $479 billion being spent on interest could be used for infrastructure improvements, defense, making Social Security and Medicare solvent, and reducing taxes.
He said he opposes additional gun control measures. On Jan. 20, he took part in a gun-rights rally in Richmond against gun legislation being considered by the Virginia General Assembly. In December, he helped draft a resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors in support of Second Amendment rights.
“Unfortunately, there are evil people,” Dunn said. “And innocent people need the right to go and defend themselves.”
Dunn wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which he says has driven up the cost of health insurance premiums. He supports private healthcare, because he thinks competition among private insurance companies will ultimately benefit most Americans.
When it comes to immigration, he said the country has “a duty and a right” to control those who enter. He believes immigrants who enter the country illegally should be deported. He supports legal immigration, which he believes can benefit the U.S. economy.
He said he supports President Donald Trump’s efforts to close the border with Mexico, “whether it’s done with drones or a wall.”
He also supports funding the country’s military. He said he doesn’t want excessive spending, but enough to ensure that the country’s defense is “top-notch.”
Dunn has lived in Virginia since 1976. He is married to Joy A. Dunn, a retired teacher. He earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial distribution from Clarkson College of Technology and a master’s degree in diplomatic history from the University of Massachusetts. Prior to starting his financial advising firm, his career included being a technical representative for Union Carbide and a middle school history teacher in Amherst, Massachusetts. He also worked for three members of Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Rural Electrification Agency.
He is a member of the Frederick County Republican Committee, the Izaak Walton League, the Virginia Citizens Defense League and Fellowship Bible Church.
Other candidates seeking the Republican nomination include teacher Alissa Baldwin, Navy Reservist Omari Faulkner, Professor and Army veteran Daniel Grade, Army veteran and intelligence officer Thomas Speciale and attorney Victor Williams.
(6) comments
Dunn is homophobic and has continuously cut or voted against school funding for years while favoring developers. No thanks.
As i’ve sat in front of my television watching the President’s defenders in the Senate ignore the call for relative, first-hand witnesses (ignoring even John Bolton’s words and those of John Kelly...unbelievable!), i’ve thought “what this country and state needs more of is the older, white republican male perspective”. I’m sure he’s a mensch, but that’s a hard pass from this voter.
Why should the Senate call witnesses that the House didn't? Why should the perspectives of older white males be denigrated? Are they "fair game" for disparagement when criticism of anyone else of any proclivity, race, color, creed, sex, orientation, impairment, addition, subtraction, or mutation is not allowed by any means whatsoever?
This is the best news I've seen in some time. Blaine is one of the most honorable, honest, fearless and able people I've known in my 76 years. He's a worthy and necessary leader in our county and ideally suited for the US Senate.
The most surprising thing about this article is that he has a master's degree from the University of Massachusetts in DIPLOMATIC HISTORY. Truly, I am stunned.
This is wonderful news! Blaine is unashamedly fiscally responsible. He is an honorable man with Conservative values. I support his run for the US Senate 100%. Congratulations Blaine!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.