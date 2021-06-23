WINCHESTER — Blaine Dunn, who represents the Red Bud District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, will hold a town hall from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the fellowship hall at Greenwood Baptist Church, 779 Greenwood Road.
Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and discuss concerns.
Dunn has held several town halls during his time as supervisor, believing they give people a chance to speak longer than the three minutes allotted in board meetings
“When I ran five years ago, I said I’d have town hall meetings,” Dunn said. “And last year, because of COVID, I couldn’t find a place. This is open to Red Bud residents, but anybody else in the county is welcome to come as well.”
Topics that will be discussed include: whether the county should build an indoor aquatics center, an update on efforts to replace the county’s public safety radio system, efforts to expand broadband coverage, potential new grocery stores, fire and rescue challenges, population growth and the county budget.
