WINCHESTER — Blaine Dunn, who represents the Red Bud District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, made it clear at the beginning of his town hall meeting that it was not a political gathering.
Rather, it was a meeting to discuss local government issues and to give residents an opportunity to ask questions and talk about concerns.
About 30 people attended the 90-minute event Saturday in the fellowship hall at Greenwood Baptist Church.
Dunn has held several town halls during his time as supervisor, in part because they allow people to speak longer than the three minutes allotted in board meetings.
Dunn, a Republican, is seeking re-election in November. He is being challenged by Frederick County School Board Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington, who is running as an independent.
Topics discussed during the town hall included a possible indoor aquatics center in the county, replacing the county's aging public safety radio system, efforts to expand broadband coverage, attracting new grocery stores, fire and rescue challenges, population growth and the county budget.
On July 14, the Board of Supervisors will continue discussions on whether there should be a referendum on the November ballot asking if $19.5 million should be spent on an indoor aquatics facility.
When Dunn asked the town hall attendees if voters should have a say in the matter, Red Bud District resident David Storza replied, "I have a right to vote, yes." Several other town hall attendees agreed.
Star Tannery resident Bob Engle said he opposes the county footing the bill for an indoor aquatics facility.
Engle said residents voting "yes" or "no" on a referendum wouldn't have all the information needed to fully understand the cost and ramifications of the project.
"If it's a swimming pool now, what's going to be the next thing?" Engle asked. "There's always something else that somebody wants for nothing and all the people in the county pay for that."
If there's a serious group of people who want an indoor aquatics facility, he suggested they make it happen on their own.
Another major discussion at the town hall was county growth and generating revenue for the county budget.
Since 1980, Dunn explained the county's population has nearly tripled from 30,000 to about 90,000.
How do you deal with population growth and deciding whether to raise the county's real estate tax, he asked.
Dunn added that he's heard from county residents who don't mind a tax increase, but others have said they would struggle if taxes continue rising.
Dunn said he wants to advocate for state legislation that would permit the county to charge additional fees for building structures.
When one resident asked if it's possible for the county to just stop building houses, Dunn said no because there are already 14,000 homes that have been approved for development and construction.
"Is there a way to put a moratorium on population growth in this area?" one resident asked. "I don't want to be Leesburg."
Dunn answered that the county could potentially be sued if it attempts to prevent home construction on land already zoned for that use.
"I'm not aware on how to restrict that growth," Dunn said.
Shawnee District resident William Melvin told Dunn he believes it's a good idea to put the financial burden of county growth on developers.
"By putting the burden on the developer, you're going to start to stifle some of the demand" to continue building more homes in the county, Melvin said.
