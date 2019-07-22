”Winchester was nice to have, but not important enough to defend.”
— Keven Walker, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation
WINCHESTER — Six years of warfare and terror — that is where Keven Walker focused his discussion on the second half of the 19th century after taking the verbal baton from Rebecca Ebert on Thursday evening in the second of four Godfrey Miller House lectures dedicated to Winchester’s 275th anniversary.
What else could Walker, chief executive officer of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, emphasize in such a shared endeavor? Precisely Winchester’s unique perch on the border of two nations during days of brotherly strife. This may explain how the city changed hands, yes, 72 times during the Civil War. Another reason: “Because Winchester was in the way,” Walker said, not the least bit acerbically. “Did it have any real strategic importance? No.”
The true strategic gem, he said, was Staunton, a key base of logistical operations for the Confederates on the Virginia Central Railroad.
Nonetheless, Winchester was scene to six major military campaigns and six full-scale battles (not including Cedar Creek, Walker says). Residents could count on combat within earshot or smelling distance every three to four days.
So this was a city living on the edge — “a place,” says Walker, of “extreme terror, with hopes always of things getting better. It never did.”
That edgy feeling began with John Brown’s Raid on the federal arsenal at Harper Ferry, a town with which Winchester had close economic ties. The notion that Brown wanted to abscond with the arsenal’s contents, arm the black population and establish a new free state in western Virginia sent “shock waves” through Winchester. That the city was “terrified” Walker considers vexing: Winchester and its immediate environs “was not a big slave community,” he said, largely because of its settlement heritage — German, Scots-Irish and Irish.
Still, after Harpers Ferry, the fear of a slave uprising did not abate until war’s end, in 1865.
v v v
The discussion of slavery, though, was nothing new in Winchester. As Ebert, archives librarian at the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Library, observed, the antebellum history of the city (1800-1850s) showed a community grappling with the South’s “peculiar institution.” In a half-century that exhibited evidence of physical and capital growth — one of the first public water systems in the United States, transportation (railroad construction and the creation of the Valley Turnpike) and the establishment of Mt. Hebron Cemetery — Winchester displayed at least a strong semblance of a progressive tone.
Manumission (giving slaves their freedom) was hardly unheard of, as slave owners signed certificates of freedom for myriad reasons — for meritorious services, as a gesture of Christian charity or upon the death of the property-owner himself.
For example, Robert Carter, grandson of the Tidewater grandee “King” Carter, owned several plantations, but found himself affected, Ebert said, by the Great Awakening, which prompted him to become a Baptist and take a distinctly dimmer view of slavery.
Five hundred slaves were manumitted at his death, an act that initiated a lawsuit by his children. The sitting judge ruled in favor of Carter; the slaves, by law, were his property to do with what he wished.
Questioning slavery as well but via a “different approach,” Ebert said, were Ann Randolph Page and her brother William. In 1816, they helped form the American Colonization Society, which sought the birth of an African state — Liberia — to which American slaves could go.
v v v
When Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson returned triumphantly to Winchester in 1862, throngs of Confederate-leaning residents greeted him on Loudoun Street. They expected him and his Confederates to stay.
Such a development was not in the fortunes of war as Winchester continued to change hands as the sounds and scenes of war became commonplace. Nevertheless, the citizenry, Walker said, played a salutary role, scouring the battlefields and caring for the wounded, a number of whom they found to be extended family or friends.
In endeavors such as these, Walker said, the women of Winchester were pillars, “the strength and backbone” of town. Two stories from Third Winchester lend historical sinew to this declaration.
After the largest cavalry charge in the history of the Western Hemisphere broke the Confederates, Gen. Gabriel Joseph Wharton was trying to maintain order and organize a disciplined retreat through the north end of the city when a woman emerged from her home carrying a tray with a cup and saucer. Despite Wharton’s efforts to assure the woman’s safety, she kept coming through the fray. When she reached the general, she said, “I fear you’ll be the last Confederate I’ll ever see, and I wanted to give him a cup of tea.” And so she did.
A few minutes later, with the Union onslaught sweeping through Winchester, Confederate women locked arms on Market (Cameron) Street in a futile attempt to keep the Rebel soldiers from leaving.
Throughout the remainder of the 19th century, these women and others like them, not to mention the Confederate veterans who returned to Winchester in one piece, immersed themselves in “healing and grieving.” At times that meant building statues, Walker said.
“They had lost so much,” he added, “that they did not want to lose memories of what they had done.”
And so, full of emotion but short of the capital necessary to rebuild, Winchester would “not fully recover until the eve of World War II,” he said.
I have an oral history collected in the 1920s from children who spent the war on a slave-owning family's wheat farm in White Post. Definitely on the side of the Confederates, the family "leased" their enslaved people to the southwest part of the state to prevent them from escaping. The family recalled stories of hosting and hiding (in a stairwell) Confederates as well as being double-crossed by one of their family members who was having a fling with a Federal officer. Great times were had by all!
