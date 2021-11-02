BERRYVILLE — One of the region’s most popular concert series returns this weekend with one of the country’s most beloved bluegrass bands.
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out is set to headline Saturday’s kickoff of the 2021-22 Eagle Bluegrass Series, formerly known as the Berryville Bluegrass Series. The Georgia-based band is the only act to have performed at every Berryville Bluegrass Series from the time the event started in 2000 until it ended in early 2019.
Like its predecessor, the Eagle Bluegrass Series is a fundraiser for Clarke County’s Eagles Athletic Association. Over two decades, the Berryville Bluegrass Series brought in more than $350,000 that was used to pay for uniforms and scholarships for Clarke County High School student-athletes.
Also like the previous series, the Eagle Bluegrass Series will be comprised of several concerts, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out sharing the bill with Stoney Creek at Clarke County High School, 627 Mosby Blvd. in Berryville.
Stoney Creek is based in Martinsburg, West Virginia. The title track to its latest album, “A Miner’s Life,” was released as a single last year and spent five weeks in the top spot of Roots Music Report’s Top 50 Bluegrass chart. A follow-up single, “I Wish I Had a Lifeline,” currently holds the No. 1 position on that chart.
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out formed in 1991 in Cumming, Georgia, and has released 18 albums and netted 50-plus awards. Moore has been named Male Vocalist of the Year six times, and IIIrd Tyme Out has been name Vocal Group of the Year seven times, by the International Bluegrass Music Association in Nashville, Tennessee.
Following Saturday’s concert featuring Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out and Stoney Creek, other performances in the 2021-22 Eagle Bluegrass Series are scheduled to include:
Dec. 4 — Donna Ulisse and Clearcut
Feb. 5 — Appalachian Road Show and Josh Grigsby & County Line
March 5 — Breaking Grass and Gina Furtado Project
If that lineup looks familiar, it’s because the same bands were all scheduled to perform last year for the 2020-21 Eagle Bluegrass Series. Those shows were postponed, though, and became the 2021-22 series due to the pandemic.
No season passes are available for all four concerts, so tickets must be purchased separately for each show at eaglebluegrass.com. The price for each performance is $30, and all concerts begin at 7 p.m. at Clarke County High School. Doors will open one hour before showtime.
The Eagle Bluegrass Series began on Oct. 12, 2019, with three concerts featuring the Amanda Cook Band, the Dale Ann Bradley Band, Nothin’ Fancy, Remington Ryde, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and Shadowgrass. The series is organized by Randy Trenary, director of operations for Clarke County Public Schools.
Prior to the Eagle Bluegrass Series, the Berryville Bluegrass Series was managed by Frank Jurney Jr. and his wife, Cyndy. Health issues forced Frank Jurney to step down in early 2019, one year before his death on March 29, 2020, at the age of 79.
To learn more about the Eagle Bluegrass Series and to order tickets for all upcoming performances, visit eaglebluegrass.com.
