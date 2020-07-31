WINCHESTER — Philip Reese of Winchester recently finished his Eagle Scout project for the Boy Scouts of America.
He is a member of BSA Troop 45, which meets at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester.
Philip, 17, is the son of Mary Reese and the grandson of Philip E. Bettendorf.
He attends John Handley High School.
For his Eagle Scout project, Philip created a small park for the Lions Club legacy in this area. The project is located behind Jones Funeral Home on Pleasant Valley Road. It is also a sensory trail made for people who have a disability or a sensory problem.
The bench, built by Philip, is set on a 6’ x 3’ concrete platform. The bench provides a place for people to rest and look as well as smell the garden located in front of the bench. Philip also made a path that leads up to the bench.
