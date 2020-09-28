BERRYVILLE — Nicholas Panciera recently completed his Eagle Scout project. He has now completed all of his requirements for the rank of Eagle Scout and is awaiting his final council board of review.
Nicholas, 17, is a senior at Millbrook High School. He is the son of Larry and Chong Panciera.
He is a member of Troop 3, which meets at Braddock Street United Methodist Church in Winchester.
For his project, Nicholas constructed benches for the Retreat House at Holy Cross Abbey near Berryville. The benches were produced with the help of his father, some neighbors and friends in a total work time of 94 hours.
(1) comment
Nice work young man👏🏼👍🏼!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.