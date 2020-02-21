WINCHESTER — Craig Nakagawa, 15, of Winchester, recently completed his Eagle Scout project — a brick pathway from the back of the Stonewall Jackson Headquarters Museum on Braddock Street to the front that allows better accessibility from the parking lot for visitors with mobility issues.
The son of Daniel and Cheryl Nakagawa, Craig is a member of Troop 159, which meets at Macedonia United Methodist Church in White Post. Craig is a sophomore at Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal.
To complete his project, Craig received donations from stonemason Doug Sharp, Frederick Block, Brick & Stone, Shenandoah Sand and Grand Rental Station.
The job took three days with the help of 125 combined man hours from dozens of troop members and volunteers.
