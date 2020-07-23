Life Scout Andrew Link recently finished his Eagle Scout project for the Boy Scouts of America.
Andrew, 15, will be a sophomore at James Wood High School. He is a member of BSA Troop 2, chartered by First Presbyterian Church in Winchester.
He is the son of Robin and Willard Link Jr. of Frederick County.
For his Eagle Scout Project, Andrew built agility equipment and provided outdoor seating for the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter at 161 Fort Collier Road.
The agility equipment was constructed from PVC pipe and will help volunteers train and work with the dogs at the shelter and to help keep the dogs healthy. He also provided a bench for volunteers to use while in the yard with the dogs.
With the help of his father and Troop 2 volunteers, the equipment was constructed during a workday and took over 100 hours total. Donations were provided by Home Depot, Walmart and memorial donations from the unexpected loss of his grandfather, Willard Link Sr.
