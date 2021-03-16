WINCHESTER — A Handley High School sophomore was elevated to Eagle Scout after completing a project to beautify the roof of the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum.
Pierce Francis, 16, improved and expanded the museum’s rooftop flower bed and filled it with plants native to Virginia including hydrangeas, St. John’s wort, ostrich fern, Golden Fleece and more.
He also added garden stakes next to each plant so museum visitors can learn about the species. That added informational element turned the project into a full-blown museum exhibit.
“The goal for this exhibit is to allow both kids and adults to recognize what plants we have in our local habitat and how we can best care for them,” Pierce said. “We want to better educate our community on how to take care of our local environment and allow our native plants to flourish.”
Pierce completed his project at the downtown children’s museum in July and was awarded the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout on Feb. 16. He is the 138th member in the history of Winchester’s Boy Scouts of America Troop 2 to become an Eagle Scout.
Pierce’s project is currently under consideration for the 2021 Glen A. and Melinda W. Adams National Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Award.
Anyone who wants to watch Pierce’s garden spring to life as the weather gets warmer can do so on the roof of the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, 19 W. Cork St. in Winchester.
To learn more about scouting in the Winchester area, visit sac-bsa.org.
(1) comment
Great job Pierce! This looks terrific👏
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.