For his Eagle Scout project, Eric Price created a U.S. flag retirement box that's located outside of the Stephens City Town Office at 1033 Locust St.
Price, an 18-year-old Millbrook High School senior, says anyone can drop off their used or worn American flags in the box for proper disposal by the local AMVETS chapter.
He added that AMVETS will use the stars off the flags to give to veterans and their families as a symbol of thanks for their service.
Price, who is a member of Troop 45, said the inspiration for his Eagle Scout project came from his grandfathers, who were veterans, and his summers volunteering at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, where his mother works.
"I wanted to do a service project that gave back to Veterans and I was happy to work with AMVETS Post 18 on Green Street in Stephens City to create a US Flag retirement box," Price wrote. "I did fundraising through local businesses in the area to raise the money for the US Flag retirement box and I worked with the Stephens City Town Council to place the box outside their town office on Locust Street to give citizens an easy location to properly retire their worn US flags."
Price officially became an Eagle Scout on Nov. 16. Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable for a Boy Scout. Since its inception in 1911, only 4% have earned this rank.
Price said he started out as a Tiger Scout in kindergarten and has been involved in Scouting since then.
"I have enjoyed making lifelong friends and also all the volunteering for my community," he wrote.
He added: "I want to thank all the area businesses that donated to my project and Troop 45 and my Scoutmaster Ron Gressley that supported me along the way."
Price is the son of Ron and Annemarie Price
