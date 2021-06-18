Ryan Hoyle of Troop 2 in Winchester stands next to his completed Eagle Scout project — it's trailhead kiosk for the new mountain bike trail system at Cacapon State Park near Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. Ryan researched kiosk designs and selected the one shown as a template and then laid out his own plans. Over the course of five work days and three months, Ryan and a team from Troop 2 built and painted the kiosk. Ryan also worked with his aunt to design and print the map.
