WOODSTOCK — Clarke County has started its boys' soccer season off much like it ended it last season.
The reigning Class 2 state champions knocked off Central 7-0 on Friday night in a Bull Run District contest that was played in a steady rain. The Falcons (0-2, 0-2 district) finished second in the district and in Region 2B to the Eagles (2-0, 2-0) last season.
"It was a really good test," Clarke County coach Patrick Casey said. "We knew that this was going to be one of the harder games in the Bull Run. Away at Central is always tough.
"They certainly gave us a game today. They were a challenging team, especially early on. But our guys rose to the challenge. We set that tone before the game today, and wanted to make sure that we came out and played as hard as we could. And the boys did a fantastic job."
The game was scoreless for the first 17 minutes, with neither team able to mount much offense.
Clarke County's Oakley Staples (two goals, one assist) started off the scoring on a free kick from about 20 yards out. Staples' kick bounced around and slid past Central goalkeeper Wade Gochenour with 23 minutes left in the first half.
Just two minutes later, Staples scored on a penalty kick. Staples fired a shot past Gochenour for a 2-0 lead.
Staples also played a key part in the Eagles' third goal. He drilled a long ball to teammate Leo Morris (two goals, one assist), who put it past Gochenour for a 3-0 lead with 16 minutes left in the opening half.
"He's been fantastic," Casey said of Staples. "He came in in the offseason really healthy this year and hasn't been in the past. So we're finally getting the best out of him. He's been a real leader for us. He's one of our captains this year, and is doing everything right on and off the field. So I couldn't be happier for him, and the goals and assist he got today were fantastic."
Morris scored on a penalty kick with three minutes left in the first half to give Clarke County a 4-0 halftime lead.
It was more of the same in the second half as Clarke County's Chris LeBlanc scored just three minutes into the second half on an assist from Morris.
LeBlanc then assisted Cal Beckett on a goal for a 6-0 lead with 29 minutes left.
Clarke County's Caden Mercer tapped in a rebound off a shot attempt in the final seconds of the game for the final goal.
The Eagles dominated possession throughout the game with the Falcons getting only one shot, which came on a free kick in the first half.
Casey said he's been happy with the play of his defense this season, which has two shutouts, despite losing a few players from last year's squad.
"They've really gelled fast," Casey said. "But most of the core principles are still there every day with them, and they show it out here. They're good leaders. They kind of start everything we do."
Before the game there was a moment of silence for Brent Emmart, the longtime head boys' basketball and assistant football coach at Clarke County who died earlier this week.
Casey said it's been a tough week for the school and his team, and he appreciated Central having the moment of silence before the game.
"It's an incredibly emotional week for myself and for the boys," Casey said. "We've got a number of guys that played on the basketball team or the football team. All of them had coach Emmart as a P.E. teacher. He was at all of our games. He ran the clock for us at home games. So he was a big part of all the kids lives and the community.
"So it's a massive loss for us. I don't know that it's sunk in for everybody yet. It's still a really emotional time, and we just hope that what we do out here can raise some spirit in the community but also honor him."
The Eagles host Warren County on Tuesday.
Casey said he wants to see his team continue playing the way it did in the first week of the season.
"We talked about intensity, not letting up," Casey said about what he wants his team to work on. "Just kind of keeping the foot on the gas from the first to last minute. So that's one thing we want to do. We've really emphasized having a team mentality this year again and getting lots of guys involved. Our first game we had 10 different goal scorers and 14 different guys involved. Today we had a bunch of different goal scorers, guys getting involved in a bunch of different ways. So really we just want more of the same for us in terms of what we're doing every day."
