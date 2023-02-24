BERRYVILLE — Clarke County's offense struggled when it needed it most on Thursday night.
Top-seeded Clarke County fell to fourth-seeded Strasburg, 44-38, in the Region 2B semifinals. The win gives Strasburg its first state berth since 2000, while the Eagles' season came to an end. It was Strasburg's ninth win in its last 10 games.
"It's a defensive, grind it out game always with Strasburg," Clarke County boys' basketball coach Brent Emmart said. "We just couldn't make shots tonight. They made a few more plays than we did. We tried to go to the run and jump [defense] at the end of the game to speed them up. It got us back in the game, we maybe should have gone to it sooner, tried to speed the game up."
Clarke County (17-9) got off to an early lead, 6-2, in the first three minutes of the game.
However, the Rams (19-7) battled back and took the lead with a 7-0 run. The Eagles eventually took a 13-11 lead after the first period.
"We got off to a good start," Emmart said. "We had a lot of energy."
The Rams led 17-13 just a few minutes into the second period, but the Eagles answered right back and took a 19-17 lead with 2:27 left in the opening half.
Strasburg junior Griffin Carter and sophomore Takhi Coates hit back-to-back 3-pointers to help the Rams take a 23-22 halftime lead.
Carter said he was feeling confident in his shot, even though he had struggled with the outside shot on Tuesday in a win over East Rockingham.
"I'm confident every game," Carter said. "Last game I probably went 1-for-6 from 3. I came out and hit four of them this game. I have the same mentality coming into every game. Shooters feel their shots some days and some days they don't. You just got to know when and when not to pull the trigger."
The Rams extended the lead to 29-23 with a 6-0 run in the third period, aided by another Carter 3-pointer. However, the Eagles came right back with a 3-pointer from Will Booker and a driving layup by Moses Day to cut the lead to 29-28 with 2:52 left in the third period.
Strasburg came back with another 6-0 run, led by three points from Coates, to take a 35-28 lead. A driving layup by Clarke County's Tyler Sansom cut the deficit to 35-30 after three periods.
Sansom had a solid night, but fouled out with 3:58 left in the game.
"He plays hard," Emmart said of Sansom. "He's a tough-nosed kid. We know he's going to get fouls with his aggressiveness. He played a great game. I'm very proud of him. He had a great senior year."
Emmart switched to a run and jump defense in the fourth period to try and speed up the Rams, and it worked.
The Rams had seven turnovers in the fourth period. However, they were still able to build the lead to nine, 41-32, with 3:58 remaining. A layup each by Carter and Coates and two free throws from junior Walker Conrad keyed the Rams' run.
The Eagles put together a strong rally. Booker scored six straight points to cut the lead to 41-38 with 2:13 left in the game.
Another Strasburg turnover gave the Eagles the ball, but Clarke County missed three-straight 3-point attempts.
"We had a chance to tie the game with a minute to go," Emmart said. "We missed three 3's to tie it up. We just couldn't get over the hump. Congratulations to them for moving on."
Strasburg senior Ryan Roller made one of two free throw attempts to give the Rams a 42-38 lead with 37 seconds left.
"I was pretty nervous," Roller said of the free throw. "The game's on the line. If you're not nervous I don't know what you're doing. I'm just glad I made it."
The Eagles missed two more 3-point attempts, and Strasburg junior Chris Davis sank two more free throws with 11 seconds left to seal the win. The Eagles missed nine of their last 11 shots, including seven straight 3-point attempts. It was Clarke County's third loss in four games against Strasburg this season.
"It's tough for us tonight," Emmart said. "Tough way to end the season. All the games with them have been bump-and-grind games. And we tried to get a faster game. We should have tried to pick the pace up earlier. That was on me for not trying to run and jump them earlier."
The Rams were led by Carter with 15 points and six rebounds. Coates had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals, Conrad had nine points and 11 rebounds, and Roller added four points, four steals and three assists.
The Rams play second-seeded Madison County on Saturday at Shenandoah University in the Region 2B finals. Both teams have advanced to next week's state tournament.
The Eagles were led by Booker with 15 points and Sansom with 11 points.
"We accomplished one of our goals — we wanted to be regular-season champs," Emmart said. "But we came up short of some other goals. It was a great team, great chemistry. It all comes to an end real fast, too quickly. The finality of it kind of takes a day or two to set in, because you don't have anywhere to go tomorrow — the season's over."
