WOODSTOCK — Clarke County came up short in its quest for a Class 2 state volleyball berth.
The fourth-seeded Eagles fell 3-1 (25-21, 23-25, 25-9, 25-19) to top-seeded Central in the Region 2B semifinals on Thursday. Central will host second-seeded East Rockingham on Tuesday in the Region 2B final at 6:30 p.m.
“We definitely had some low moments in the game,” Clarke County coach Skyler Layton said. “I think what ultimately led to us losing tonight was just we gave up way too many points in a row. They would get a big lead on us, and then it was hard to come back from that.”
The Falcons (21-4) raced out to a 15-6 lead, led by five kills and three service aces from Central senior Emily Funkhouser.
The Eagles (15-9) responded with a strong run to make the set competitive. Led by the play of seniors Bella Stem and Abigail Peace, Clarke County cut the lead to 20-17. However, that was as close as it would get. Stem had six kills in the opening set.
Clarke County once again trailed throughout much of the second set, but came to life at just the right time. The Eagles used a 9-4 run to take a 20-19 advantage.
Central responded, led by a kill and an ace from senior Ella Toothman, to take a 23-21 lead. However, Clarke County had one more run in them.
A kill each by Bailey Mayo and Keira Rohrbaugh rallied the Eagles to the second set 25-23 win.
“We did a much better job passing that set,” Layton said. “So we were able to get a lot more hits off, which helped a lot. We were down 10-5 and battled back, and we were hoping to use that momentum. It just didn’t work in our favor.”
Instead the Falcons quickly grabbed the momentum and didn’t look back in the third set. The score was tied at 5-5, but the Falcons won 20 of the last 24 points in the set.
Central coach Ashlie Clar said her team was more aggressive in the third set and it paid off.
“I just talked to them after that second set, like ‘listen we’ve got to be aggressive. When we’re aggressive they send us free balls and then we put balls away. That’s what we have to do. That’s why we win is we’re so aggressive offensively,’” Clar said. “And that’s exactly what we did in that third set.”
Clarke County seemed to grab the momentum back early in the fourth set, but it didn’t last. The Eagles built a 13-8 lead, led by two kills from Peace, but the Falcons responded once again.
Central used a 6-0 run, including two aces by senior Viliane Luyando Disdier, to take a 14-13 lead. The two teams traded points until the Falcons took control with a 9-3 run to end the match.
“We had some good moments where we had some really good plays,” Layton said. “But those weren’t as often as it should have been.”
The Eagles were led by Stem with 15 kills and 10 digs and Peace with eight kills and seven blocks. Freshman Allie Lynch had 31 assists and three aces and junior Natalia Rodriguez had 15 digs.
Layton said despite the loss, she was proud of the season her team had.
“I am happy,” Layton said. “I am sad that it’s ending. Our seniors had large goals. We wanted to make it to states and to be in the finals for regionals. But we made it far. We made it to the semifinals for districts and regions. So that’s something that we need to be proud of.”
Central was led by sophomore Peyton DiNardo with 15 kills and eight digs and Funkhouser with 14 kills and five aces. Toothman and junior Nevaeh Strother had six kills each and sophomore Bailey Sheetz had 20 assists and four aces for the Falcons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.