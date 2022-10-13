Clarke County has felt great emotionally when looking at the scoreboard at the end of its last two games.
Winning does not cure everything, however. And the Eagles hope that the measures they’ve taken this week will help them feel a lot better about the state of their bodies at this time next week.
Clarke County head coach Casey Childs said Tuesday that the Eagles (4-2) weren’t going to do any contact drills in practice in advance of Friday’s 7 p.m. Homecoming non-district game against Meridian (0-7).
“We’re just going to do a lot of mental stuff,” Childs said. “We’ve got to find a way to get some kids healthy. Not that we hit a whole lot anyway, but our health is a major concern for us.”
Injuries first became a concern in the 38-0 loss to Strasburg on Sept. 23, a game in which senior running back/linebacker Kyler Darlington left in the second quarter.
Darlington did not play in the 21-7 win over Lightridge on Sept. 30 in which a few Eagles got banged up, including sophomore linebacker/tight end Carson Chinn (team-high 69 tackles). Chinn played in last week’s 28-14 win over Madison County and had 10 tackles, but Childs said he wasn’t 100 percent.
“He’s been moving a lot better this week, which is a step in the right direction,” said Childs, who pulled Darlington (67 carries, 365 yards, six TDs) early from last week’s game as a precaution. “Our No. 1 goal is to get healthier for Friday.”
The Eagles will be taking on the only team to beat them in the 2021 regular season, but the Mustangs are not the same team as last year’s senior-dominated outfit.
Meridian is averaging only 8.1 points per game and giving up 45.1, and the Mustangs’ closest defeat is a 35-14 loss to Madison County in Week 3. Meridian’s last two defeats are to Skyline (54-8) and Warren County (31-7), teams that the Eagles beat 27-16 and 40-7, respectively.
The Eagles haven’t taken complete control of a game early all season. Even in the game again Warren County, Clarke County led just 12-7 at the half. So Childs would like to change that this week so they can ease the strain on some of their banged-up players.
“It’d be great to be able to get a lead on someone and play off of that lead,” Childs said. “It’s been week after week of slugfests, and it’s taken a toll. But tribute to our kids and our coaching staff, they’re going a good job of finding a way to get the job done, because we’ve got a lot of moving parts. We’re going to try and scrape out another win, somehow, someway.”
The Mustangs’ double-wing offense is led by freshman quarterback Cruz Ruoff and junior running back Omar Dabbourah. Ruoff ran for 34 yards and Dabbourah had 71 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against Skyline.
Childs wants to see the Eagles control the line of scrimmage Friday.
‘They’re trying to grind out possessions and limit the other team’s possessions,” said Childs, whose offense features quarterback Matthew Sipe (296 yards and one TD rushing; 27 of 45 for 358 yards, two TDs and four interceptions) and running back Will Booker (49 carries, 195 yards, four TDs).
The Eagles definitely have some players who are stepping up their play on the defensive line. Against Madison County, the junior tackle Alofi Sake had a season-high 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks, and the sophomore end Sam Goode had a season-high nine tackles and had 1.5 sacks. Goode also had a 32-yard catch to set up a TD.
“Sam did a good job setting the edge on defense, and he was also getting a really good pass rush,” Childs said. “Alofi is starting to figure it out. He’s almost unblockable when he wants to be.”
