FRONT ROYAL — A few mistakes aside, Clarke County’s football team put together a complete game in its opener against Warren County on Friday night.
Clarke, which scored touchdowns on its first four offensive possessions, led the Wildcats comfortably by the opening minutes of the second quarter and clamped down on Warren County defensively, cruising to a 34-6 non-district road win to kick off the season.
It was the Eagles’ seventh straight win over the Wildcats dating back to 2013.
“I’m excited for our kids,” Eagles head coach Casey Childs said. “We came out, we played really well offensively and defensively. We jumped out and really kind of exploded, and we had a couple touchdowns get called back but offensively we did what we wanted to do and I thought we did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
Clarke County (1-0) elected to receive the opening kickoff and promptly marched 75 yards on 10 plays on a drive that included two third-down conversions and four plays of 11 or more yards. Junior quarterback Matthew Sipe put the Eagles up early with his 11-yard scoring scamper, during which he dodged a would-be tackler near the line of scrimmage and cut left through a big hole.
Sipe did damage on the other side of the ball on Warren County’s next play from scrimmage when he intercepted a pass and returned it to the Wildcats’ 20-yard line to set up another Eagles TD.
“That was a stupid call by me,” Warren County head coach Jerry Sarchet said of the decision to go to the air in a duel of single-wing offenses on his team’s initial offensive play of the season. “I changed the original play that we had set to run the first play. I thought I saw something. That’s just a bad play call.”
Sipe, who completed his first three passes for 45 yards on Clarke’s first two drives, piled onto his hot start when he rolled left and found tight end Kyler McKenzie for an 18-yard touchdown pass that put the Eagles up 13-0 with 5:26 left in the first quarter.
“We all were doing our jobs and were doing our jobs really well,” Sipe said of the Eagles’ quick success against the Wildcats. “Our offense, the plays were good. [Assistant coach Jon] Novick called good plays and we were just working as a team and getting down the field.”
Two big offensive plays put Clarke County up comfortably by the early stages of the second quarter while the Eagles’ defense yielded little to Warren County’s offense.
Eagles senior Cordell Broy put Clarke County up by three scores when he reeled off a 30-yard touchdown run with 3:09 left in the first quarter and junior Kyler Darlington doubled that feat with a 60-yard TD run with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter to extend the lead to 27-0.
“The big ones always get me going,” said Darlington, who finished with 138 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the win. “My long one just gets me going, gets me feeling good. But it was just a good team effort tonight.
“I started out kind of slow,” added the junior, who also plays linebacker for the Eagles, “but other guys picked it up on offense and we got things going and we were good from there. The defense was incredible.”
Clarke County clamped down on the Wildcats for most of the game, keeping them out of the end zone until their final drive of the contest that ended when Tyberius Carter — a 254-pound junior running back — rumbled into the end zone from 4 yards out with 30 seconds left to cap a 65-yard drive that nearly matched Warren County’s entire offensive output to that point.
The Eagles limited Warren County to 105 yards rushing and just 3 yards per carry and sacked Wildcat quarterback Nicholas Foltz twice. Gavin Dodson led the Wildcats with 48 yards rushing on eight carries, while Carter rushed nine times for 42 yards.
Warren County completed just 1 of 8 passes for 24 yards, the lone completion coming on the Wildcats’ last possession.
“We played really well on defense,” Childs said. “Our linebackers were flying and our … guys up front did a great job. And we played great in the secondary. We’ve got some athletes back there and we were able to pick a ball off and then we made some plays in space, knocked a couple balls down, batted them down as well. I was pleased on all three levels how we played. We have a freshman linebacker starting, Carson Chinn, and he did a good job calling the defense and flying around making plays as well.”
Warren County was able to make some defensive stops after the Eagles opened up a 27-0 lead, as Clarke County didn’t score again until Darlington darted through a hole on the right side and outraced defenders to the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.
“I think we kind of just slowed down,” said Sipe, who passed for 55 yards and rushed for 22 more in the win. “I think we took them a little easy, which we shouldn’t have. But there’s still some things that we’ve got to fix. … We’ll get back to it and we won’t let that happen again.”
The Eagles had two TDs called back by penalties during that scoreless spell, as well, including a 14-yard run by Brandon Hindman on a drive that began at the Warren County 16 and ended with a missed field goal, and a 50-yard screen pass to Darlington on a possession that ended with a punt.
“I thought offensively we just shot ourselves in the foot on those couple possessions with a couple of penalties,” said Childs, whose offense finished with 287 yards, including 232 rushing on 32 carries. “I thought our kids played extremely hard. Hats off to Warren County, they didn’t let down the whole game. Those guys did a nice job, played hard to the end as well.”
