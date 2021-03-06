BERRYVILLE — After last week's season-opening 58-0 romp at Madison County, first-year Clarke County football coach Casey Childs made a detour on the way home to Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium so that his team could ring the Victory Bell.
On Friday, the Eagles got to clang the bell officially after their first home game in more than a year. They left no doubt there would be plenty of noise as they rolled to a 66-6 rout of Stonewall Jackson in their Bull Run District opener.
Matthew Sipe and Kyler Darlington each rushed for a pair of scores for Clarke County (2-0), which also received a touchdown on both special teams and defense. The Eagles' defense also held the Generals (0-2) to minus-24 yards on 24 carries.
"We talk about it all of the time that everything we're doing is about ringing the bell," Childs said. "It was really special about being at 'The Felt.' It's one of the best traditions in football in my opinion with the Victory Bell. To be able to do it tonight on Senior Night, which is weird since it's the beginning of the season, is really cool and I'm happy for our kids."
"Football is such a tradition here," said senior linebacker Wynn Morris, who returned an interception for a touchdown. "The Felt is like hallowed ground. It means the world to me, the coaches and the program to be able to able to come back out here and play a game with everything that has gone down in the past year."
The Eagles didn't give the Generals much of chance, scoring 40 unanswered points to start the game and racking up a 53-6 lead at the half. Clarke scored on all but its last possession in the opening two quarters and that was just a one-play drive that was ended by the clock at the break.
Deonte Trammel's five-yard run capped a 40-yard opening drive set up by Darlington's kickoff return. Brendan Haun's extra point made it 7-0 at the 8:03 mark.
The Generals had a 23-yard pass play from Jacob Lemon to Hunter Rinker on their first play, but had their drive cut short by a fumble. Sipe cruised up the middle from four yards out to cap a 46-yard drive to make it 14-0.
Three consecutive losses on running plays forced the Generals to punt from their 2 on their next possession. Rion Dennison got off a good kick, but Brandon Hindman snared it at the 38, cut right and picked up a block near the 15 as he took it to the end zone to make it 20-0.
Sipe's beautiful 33-yard run set up a 7-yard TD run by blocking back Sam Brumback to make it 27-0 just 35 seconds into the second quarter. Morris then picked off Lemon and returned it 25 yards to push the lead to 34-0.
"It was a tip," Morris said of the interception. "Jeremy Burns, our lineman, got it. It was a good play by him. I caught it and I saw an opening and just took off. I felt some guy right behind me. Luckily I made it."
"You have a defensive score and a special teams score," Childs said. "In all three phases we did a pretty good job."
After another fine return by Hindman to the Stonewall 26, Sipe tacked on six more points, leaving a defender in his wake on a 12-yard scamper. The sophomore quarterback even had the officials talking about some of his slick moves.
"I've watched all of these kids grow up," Childs said. "I ultimately knew what kind of athlete Matthew is and was. He's just doing a great job for us. There was no doubt in my mind that he'd come out here and be the way he is. He's taken the role and bought into it. When he gets the ball in his hands, he's electric. There's no doubt about that. I think he's a pretty special player."
Stonewall ended the scoreless streak of the Eagles' defense with a little trickery. Lemon pitched to Dennison on what looked like an option play to the right, but the running back stopped and fired a strike to Brayden Hovatter. The Generals' wideout turned on the speed up the right sideline and outran the Clarke County defenders for a 53-yard touchdown play.
The Eagles needed just three plays to get it back. Trammel's 50-yard run set up Darlington's first score, a 13-yarder that made it 46-6.
A fumble recovery led to Dain Booker's seven-yard TD run that closed out the scoring in the first half.
The Eagles would tack on two more scores in the third quarter, a 62-yard TD run by Brendan Moyer and a 10-yarder by Darlington.
Clarke County amassed 363 yards on 34 carries. Five rushers — Darlington (6 for 77), Sipe (5 forr 68), Trammel (4 for 68), Moyer (4 for 68) and Booker (9 for 59) — gained more 50 yards.
"We had to make a few adjustments early on with what we were trying to do," Childs said. "Hats off to our kids being football smart and being able to be coached up like they were. I'm happy. We had a lot of kids touch the ball today and a lot of kids with positive yards. When you run the offense that we run, the ball gets dispersed around."
"We've got a lot of skilled backs and I really like that," Sipe added. "Everyone can get a chance to get in and get some experience playing varsity football."
Stonewall coach Kyle Kokkonen said defending the Eagles is a tough proposition. "We worked really hard on reading all week as far as getting our guys to the right spot on the field," he said. "I was impressed with our guys on getting there, but again they have a heck of an offensive line. You can get to the right spot, but if you get there and get blocked, well it is what it is."
Clarke County, paced by a fine game from Roger Tapscott, held the Generals to three first downs and to negative yardage on the ground. In Week 1, the Eagles held Madison County to minus-38 yards rushing.
"We've been really good at moving the line of scrimmage back," Morris said of the Eagles' defensive success. "Our linebackers are playing fast and downhill. Our defense has been playing really cohesively as a unit and we've been able to stop wherever they run or pass."
Lemon completed 6 of 12 passes for 59 yards as the Generals gained 112 yards through the air. Hovatter caught five balls for 95 yards.
"That's a good team, a really good team," Kokonnen said. "I thought we had a handful of times where we started out pretty good and at the end they are just a really good team."
Childs was happy with what he saw with a game at Page County looming on Friday. "I'm really proud of the kids," he said. "The kids played extremely hard and it's another game where we were able to get in everyone that's involved in our program. When you can do that, it's a really good thing for your kids."
And of course all of them got to make some noise after the game.
"We've got great coaches and a great team," Sipe said. "We just play hard. We're just happy to ring this bell and I don't think we could have started off any better."
