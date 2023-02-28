Frederick Meyle, 16, of Frederick County, was joined on Feb. 18 by six of his fellow Boy Scouts from Troop 3 and three adult volunteers to complete his Eagle Scout project. The group created a new trail (pictured) that connects the Forest Loop Trail to the White Oak Turf Trail at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on Amherst Street in Winchester. Constructing the trail required Frederick and his helpers to remove rocks and tree branches, and haul mulch from the large pile seen in the background. The trail is now open and can be accessed for free from dawn to dusk.