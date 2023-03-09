BERRYVILLE — If you’ve spent any time watching Clarke County girls’ basketball freshman Alainah McKavish this season, you’ve probably seen her do something unusual — flash a split-second smile while game action is taking place.
It doesn’t happen very often, but it’s happened enough to leave an impression. It’s not something that she’s really aware of, though.
“I don’t know [why it happens],” said McKavish, whose grin came out once as she dribbled up the court in the first half of Monday’s Class 2 state semifinal win over John Marshall. “We have such a great team, and it’s just fun.”
To those that know the Eagles’ versatile standout who can play any position, that explanation makes all the sense in the world.
“She’s just so happy for herself and for the team,” said Clarke County senior forward Keira Rohrbach. “She just wants to bring her smile and energy to everyone else.
“She’s just really funny and nice. She always has your back no matter what. She will never give up on the court and will always try her best.”
McKavish has given the Eagles plenty of joy this year because of her personality and her remarkable production. The 6-foot player is as big a reason as any that the Eagles (24-5) will be taking on Wise County’s Central High School (25-6) at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state title game at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.
At the beginning of the season, McKavish was the only player Clarke County 10th-year head coach Regina Downing added to a team that returned eight of nine players from last year’s Class 2 state quarterfinalists, and she’s fit in quite nicely.
A First Team All-Region 2B and Bull Run District selection, McKavish leads Clarke County in scoring (14.6 points per game), rebounding (6.5), field goal percentage and makes (49.1 on 134-of-273 shooting), free three percentage and makes (76.8 on 126-of-164 shooting), 3-point percentage (37.5 on 15-of-40 shooting); ranks second in steals (2.9); and third in total assists (41).
She’s been even better in the postseason with four double-doubles and six games in which she’s exceeded both her scoring average and rebounding average (at least 15 points and seven rebounds in each of those six games). In seven postseason games, McKavish is averaging 17.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. She had a season-high 26 points to go with 12 rebounds in the 62-51 overtime win over John Marshall.
As evidenced by her rebounding numbers, McKavish is as tough as they come in the paint. But what she’s most accustomed to is being where she was caught smiling on Monday, and that’s out on the perimeter.
Since taking up basketball at age 6, McKavish has mostly been a point guard despite always being tall her for age. And as evidenced by what she sometimes does with Clarke, McKavish is also effective moving off the ball as a wing player.
“I appreciate my coaches starting me out as point guard,” McKavish said. “Most girls with this height are just post players.”
In addition to the various coaches she’s had, McKavish has had some pretty good people in her family to guide her through her basketball career. The McKavish family, which is from Pennsylvania, is athletic royalty at NCAA Division II Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.
McKavish’s mother Stacey McKavish (maiden name Green, class of 2005) and aunt Melissa Dabkowski (formerly McKavish, class of 2003) are members of Slippery Rock’s Hall of Fame. Both rank among the school’s top 10 all-time scoring leaders. Stacey ranks third in rebounds and Melissa is second in steals.
McKavish’s father Ryan played football for Slippery Rock and was an All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference wide receiver in 2001 and 2002. Her uncle Randy (class of 2000) is also in the Hall of Fame, twice earning All-America honors in football as a quarterback. The school’s all-time leader in passing yards was selected in the Canadian Football League draft but opted not to pursue a professional football career. He also played basketball for Slippery Rock.
“It helps a lot,” said McKavish of her family. “They can give me tips or do things like shoot with me outside.”
McKavish shoots right-handed, but she has an excellent touch with both her left and right hand when she’s driving and finishing at the basket.
Part of the reason why McKavish’s skills are so polished — and why she’s so physically and mentally tough — is because she’s spent her career playing with and against older players.
For travel basketball, McKavish played for Catoctin until sixth grade, joined Unique Hoops of Winchester in seventh grade, and just before this high school season she decided to move on to Elevate Elite, which mostly serves Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties.
McKavish’s teammates with Unique Hoops were all two years older, including juniors Kaiya Williams of Clarke County and Makenna Painter of Central (Woodstock). Her favorite memory with Unique Hoops was winning a tournament championship in Las Vegas as a seventh-grader playing with high school sophomores. With Elevate Elite, McKavish will be one year younger than her teammates as a member of the Under-16 team.
“Just playing with older girls and stronger girls definitely helps,” McKavish said.
Another reason why McKavish is doing so well is that she’s actually been developing relationships with the current varsity players since she was in seventh grade through the open gyms that Downing makes available to all high school and Johnson-Williams Middle School students in the summer. Downing has been the seventh-grade coach at Johnson-Williams since 2018, and she coached McKavish two years ago there.
“She was one of the most dedicated ones,” said Downing of the open gyms. “She was just hungry. She’d run up and down full court with the varsity kids and she could hold her own.
“She’s a workaholic. Nowadays, you don’t find too many gym rats. She wants to perfect her game, whether it’s her ball-handling, her shooting. Whatever it takes, she’s in there working.”
After helping Clarke County’s JV team post a 21-0 record last year, she’s helped the varsity pile up the wins this year with her myriad of skills. For example, Rohrbach was the only post player on last year’s team, so having McKavish working her moves and scrapping with bigs is huge.
“She has such great court vision,” Downing said. “She has her head up at all times. She’s looking to get her teammates involved, and that’s the way she’s been since seventh grade. She has a slim body, but she’s very strong. One day I went against her in practice, just showing her some things, and she bumped me around.”
And as evidenced by all the years McKavish has spent playing against older girls, she loves a challenge. For example, in just her fourth game of her high school career, she scored 19 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles rally from a 31-22 deficit after three quarters to beat Class 4 James Wood 49-45.
“She’s the type of kid that can take over a game,” Downing said. “She just has that skill set. She’s just going to do whatever it takes to get the [win].”
McKavish has been at her best when the Eagles have needed her the most in the postseason. Her last four games:
• Region 2B semifinals: 23 points, 18 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocks in a 60-45 win against Central (Woodstock).
• Region 2B final: 19 points, 10 rebounds in a 47-31 win against Strasburg.
• Class 2 quarterfinals: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists in a 63-44 win against Brunswick.
• Class 2 semifinals: In addition to the 26 points and 12 rebounds against John Marshall, McKavish had 4 steals and hit 12 of her 16 free throws, including 8 of 10 in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“I always feel like I do better in the bigger games, just because the excitement’s there,” McKavish said. “Once you start them, it feels good.”
Simply put, McKavish has a lot to smile about playing with Clarke County.
“I think we all just share the ball really well,” McKavish said. “It could be anybody’s night, because we all have our roles. It’s just fun, because I feel like we all bring the energy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.